Local manufacturing company named business of the year by Whatcom Business Alliance
by ehamann
Filed on 18. Apr, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
Trayvax, a Bellingham wallet and outdoor accessory manufacturer, has been named the 2016 Whatcom County Start-Up Business of the Year by the Whatcom County Business Alliance.
Trayvax has 32 employees, and offers a line of slim metal wallets and outdoor accessories.
The Whatcom Business Alliance recognized Trayvax for its innovation and philanthropy.
The alliance recognizes businesses and business leaders for their efforts to improve the economic and civic vitality of Whatcom County. The annual awards pay tribute to the job creation, risk taking entrepreneurship and philanthropy that has enhanced the county’s economic activity.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.