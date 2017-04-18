Local manufacturing company named business of the year by Whatcom Business Alliance

Trayvax, a Bellingham wallet and outdoor accessory manufacturer, has been named the 2016 Whatcom County Start-Up Business of the Year by the Whatcom County Business Alliance.

Trayvax has 32 employees, and offers a line of slim metal wallets and outdoor accessories.

The Whatcom Business Alliance recognized Trayvax for its innovation and philanthropy.

The alliance recognizes businesses and business leaders for their efforts to improve the economic and civic vitality of Whatcom County. The annual awards pay tribute to the job creation, risk taking entrepreneurship and philanthropy that has enhanced the county’s economic activity.