Local Public House hires new staff

The Local Public House has hired a new general manager and executive chef who are bringing a new direction to the tap house and restaurant.

Morgan Peters, previously general manager of the Mount Bakery Cafe, is the new general manager, Alec Bartee, previously a head pastry chef, is now the executive chef.

They’re adding a new brunch and dinner menu. The new dinner menu offers more beer-paired food options, including a beer-paired cheese dessert course.

The Local will soon start hosting special beer-paired dinner events. The coursed dinners will feature beers from regional breweries. Tickets will be sold prior to the event.

The Local was established in 2013 by Tom Raden, Ben Buccarelli and Brandon Peterson. It is located at 1427 Railroad Ave. For more information, call the Local at 360-306-3731.