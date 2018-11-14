Lummi Nation purchases Blaine golf course

by ehamann

Filed on 14. Nov, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

The Lummi Nation has announced the acquisition of Loomis Trail Golf Course. Lummi Nation will take the formerly private course and open it to the public as a public golf course.

“This is much more than a golf course. Loomis Trail land holding within our St’l’elnep, our ancient ground or village,” Jeremiah Julius, chairman of the Lummi Indian Business Council, said in a press release. “Loomis Trail, Dakota Creek, California Creek and the surrounding areas were very important to our ancestors, and therefore they are very important to the

history of our people. Acquiring 180 acres of our St’l’elenp is something that we can all be proud of, on behalf of our past, present and future Lummi people.”

Golf Week Magazine has ranked Loomis Trail Golf Club as the No. 5 public golf course in Washington. It is also the only course in Washington to make the national top 100 list.

The addition of the golf course will help elevate the Lummi-operated Silver Reef Hotel Casino Spa, and complement its resort atmosphere.

For more information, visit www.SilverReefCasino.com.