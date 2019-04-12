Lynden insurance agent named among top insurers nationally

by ehamann

Filed on 12. Apr, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

Andrew Jewell of Lynden has been recognized as one of the top 1 percent of Farmers Insurance insurers. This is Jewell’s fifth time being named to the Farmers Insurance President’s Council.

Selection is based on criteria including their service, consistent top business performance and commitment to furthering the goals and ideals of the Farmers organization.

Jewell also supports the Be the One mentoring program, serves on a Lynden School District advisory committee and supports local teachers through grants. The Andrew Jewell Insurance Agency offers auto, home, business, life and health insurance policies. It is located at 510 Front St., Lynden. For more information, call 360-354-5565 or visit www.farmersagent.com/ajewell.