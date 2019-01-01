Lynden insurance agent takes top national honor

by ehamann

Filed on 01. Jan, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

Andrew Jewell of Lynden has been named Business Insurance Agent of the Year by Farmers Insurance. He was selected out of 14,000 agents nationwide. Jewell was honored for his professionalism, involvement in state and national business advisory committees, customer satisfaction, growth and sales.

Since Jewell founded the Andrew Jewell Insurance Agency in 2005, he has been recognized by Farmers Insurance as being among the top 1 percent of agents four times, and the top five percent 10 ten times.

The Andrew Jewell Insurance Agency sells auto, home, business, life and health insurance policies. Its office is located at 510 Front St., Lynden. For more information, call 360-354-5565 of visit www.farmersagent.com/ajewell.