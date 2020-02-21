Lynden restaurant reopens as Rustlers Front Street Grill

Belinda, son Brandon and Kevin Seutz (Photo by Dave Brumbaugh)

by mathewroland

Filed on 21. Feb, 2020 in Business Briefs, Contents, New Business

Under a new name and with new local owners, Rustlers Front Street Grill reopened on February 3. Kevin and Belinda Seutz own the 300-seat restaurant at 405 Front St. in downtown Lynden. The couple purchased Dutch Mothers Family Restaurant from Dave and Debbie Black, as of January 1.

“We’re keeping some of the favorites from Dutch Mothers, including pannenkoeken, the thin, crispy Dutch pancake that’s delicious with sweet or savory toppings,” Kevin said in a press release. “We also still serve their homemade pies and baked goods. But we’ve added some of our favorites, including steaks, tacos and flatbread pizza.”

Since 2000, the Seutz’s have also owned the 180-seat Rusty Wagon, located at 6937 Hannegan Road. The original plan was to open Rustlers Front Street Grill in early January, but decided to take additional time updating the Blonden Building, built in 1909, without disturbing customers.

“We wanted to do it right and create a nice space for people to enjoy,” Seutz said in a press release. “When you have a gifted brother like I do in terms of renovating, Whatcom Home Repair owner Craig Seutz, you take advantage of that knowledge and experience and let him lead the charge on what needs to happen. My good friend Dusty Poortinga contributed his talent and vision for woodworking and artwork into the project. With the additional help from numerous family and friends, it was worth waiting a little longer.”

Rustlers Front Street Grill will introduce a dinner menu Tuesday, Feb. 11 and move to its regular hours of 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Wine, beer and a selection of mixed drinks are also available. For more information, call the restaurant at (360) 354-2174 or visit www.rustlersfsg.com