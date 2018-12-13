Lynden rodeo committee donates $50,000 to St. Joseph Cancer Center

by ehamann

Filed on 13. Dec, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

A Lynden PRCA Rodeo fundraising campaign recently donated $50,000 to the PeaceHealth St. Joseph Cancer Center. This was the highest ever total raised through the 11 years of the rodeo’s Tough Enough to Wear Pink campaign.

During the Northwest Washington Fair this year, contestants, volunteers and spectators of the Lynden PRCA Rodeo wore pink shirts during competition to raise awareness of cancer.

Since its inception in 2004, the national Tough Enough to Wear Pink campaign has raised more than $26 million for breast cancer research and patient care at rodeos and western events throughout North America. For more information, visit www.toughenoughtowearpink.com.