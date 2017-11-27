Lynden Rodeo donates $42,000 to St. Joseph cancer center

by ehamann

The Lynden PRCA Rodeo donated $42,000 to the PeaceHealth St. Joseph Cancer Center in Bellingham.

The money was raised at the Tough Enough to Wear Pink campaign, where contestants, volunteers and spectators of the rodeo wear pink shirts to the competition to raise awareness and conduct fundraisers. The cancer center uses 100 percent of donations for patient support services and research.