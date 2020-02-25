Lynden Sheet Metal celebrates 80th anniversary

From left Ken and Joell Keck, Cory and Bobbi Kreider, Stephanie and Philip Vander Veen.

Filed on 25. Feb, 2020 in Business Briefs

After having recently made plans for the fourth generation of local ownership, Lynden Sheet Metal will celebrate a growing staff and 80 years in business this year. The staff of 65 has nearly tripled in the last 10 years.

“We consider being in business for 80 years a credit to all of Lynden Sheet Metal’s employees, past and present,” co-owner and general manager Bobbi Kreider said in a press release. “Our reputation is due to the excellent service that they’ve given our customers over the years.”

In 2010 Bobbi and Cory Kreider acquired their majority ownership stake from Bob and Rose Crabtree (Bobbi’s parents). Bob and Rose Crabtree became co-owners of Lynden Sheet Metal in 1977 and retired in 2011. The Kreider’s now have two couples, Philip and Stephanie Vander Veen and Ken and Joell Keck, who together have accumulated 20 percent ownership. Philip Vander Veen started working at Lynden Sheet Metal when he was 18 and has been there for roughly 20 years. Ken Keck has been an employee for almost 10 years.

“The fourth generation of ownership is secure and Lynden Sheet Metal will be going for many more years,” Bobbi Kreider said in a press release.

Located at 837 Evergreen, Lynden Sheet Metal is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will also have a large booth at the Whatcom County Home & Garden Show, scheduled March 6-8 at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds & Event Center in Lynden. Call (360) 354-3991 or visit www.LyndenSheetMetal.com for more information.