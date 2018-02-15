Lynden’s Dutch Village Mall, Bender Plaza sold

by ehamann

Filed on 15. Feb, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

A Bellingham ownership group has bought Lynden’s Dutch Village Mall and Bender Plaza. Kane and Claudia Hall, principals of Canoe Street, LLC, purchased the Dutch Village Mall at 655 Front St. for $2.6 million and Bender Plaza at 8874 Bender Road for $2.5 million. The transactions, bought from Neufeldt Properties, LLC and Bender Plaza, LLC, respectively, closed Feb. 13.

The Dutch Village Mall’s tenants include The Mill Inn, The Mill Bistro, Chandara House, Elements Hospitality, YWAM, Hen House, Platinum Hair and Cheeks. Bender Plaza’s tenants include Woods Coffee, The Nuthouse Grill, Cancun Restaurant, State Farm Insurance and Reflexion Salon.

The new owners don’t have immediate plans for major changes.

Hall is the son of Bob Hall, who is part of the Canoe Street ownership group, and the founder of Daylight Properties, of which Kane Hall is CEO.

Daylight Properties will manage Dutch Village Mall and Bender Plaza.