Marijuana retailer to hold grand opening downtown

Marijuana retailer Satori is holding its grand opening from 4-6 p.m. on Friday Dec. 9. This is one of the only pot shops that will be able to open in downtown Bellingham.

The shop is located at 100 E Maple St., Bellingham, but the grand opening celebration will be at Gruff Brewing Co., which is right next door.

Learn more about the shop at bellinghamsatori.com.