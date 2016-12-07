Marijuana retailer to hold grand opening downtown
by ehamann
Marijuana retailer Satori is holding its grand opening from 4-6 p.m. on Friday Dec. 9. This is one of the only pot shops that will be able to open in downtown Bellingham.
The shop is located at 100 E Maple St., Bellingham, but the grand opening celebration will be at Gruff Brewing Co., which is right next door.
Learn more about the shop at bellinghamsatori.com.
