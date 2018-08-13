Massage business opens in Ferndale

by
Filed on 13. Aug, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, New Business

EmbodyWork Massage opened in Ferndale at 2003 Main St., earlier this summer. Owner Joel Putman has been practicing as a licensed massage therapist since January. He graduated from Bellingham’s Northwest Academy for the Healing Arts. EmbodyWorks specializes in restorative deep-tissue massage and also offers table massages at a client’s location and 15-minute mobile chair massages. For more information, call 360-296-0714 or visit its Facebook page.

 

