Max Higbee Center to move and expand services in 2020

In early 2020 the Max Higbee Center will relocate its recreational center to 1400 N. State Street. The move will allow the center, which provides recreation opportunities for teens and adults with developmental disabilities, to increase membership by 15 percent. The new space will triple the original 1,500 square feet used for programs.

“Since 2018, we’ve maintained a waiting list and promised individuals and families that the Center will eventually be able to welcome more people in our programs to experience the joy of recreation, build community and decrease isolation and loneliness through friendships. This move to State Street will finally allow us to make good on our promises and say, ‘yes’ to more families and individuals with developmental disabilities in Whatcom County,” executive director of the Max Higbee Center, Kait Whiteside said in a press release.

The new location is currently being retrofitted with ADA bathrooms, a kitchen, a quiet room and a grand room. First Federal Community Foundation provided a noteworthy grant to fund the remodel with additional funding from the City of Bellingham and the Foster Foundation. Additional funding for this project is being crowd-sourced through Gofundme.com which can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/a-dream-home-for-friends