May Business Licenses
by ehamann
Filed on 08. Jun, 2018 in Data, Public Records
Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham in May, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.
Russell Overstreet, 8010 200th St. Ne, Arlington, 604279478
Tarsem Singh, 5031 S 283rd Place, Auburn, 604276289
T-mobile Leasing LLC, 3720d Factoria Blvd. Se, Bellevue, 603545560
Taco Time, 4100 Arctic Ave., Bellingham, 600335538
Lifeline Connections, 4120 Meridian St., Bellingham, 600357658
By Design, 3016 Alderwood Ave., Bellingham, 601090472
Startouch Broadband Services, 454 W Stuart Road, Bellingham, 602151705
Mt Baker Imaging, 3500 Orchard Pl, Bellingham, 602490356
Kate Stevenson, 1301 Portal Drive, Bellingham, 602499287
Kulshan Tile And Stone, Inc., 2425 Kulshan St., Bellingham, 602599049
Lee Lee’s Boutique, 3101 Meridian St., Bellingham, 602783964
Rovella Rose, 214 W Illinois St., Bellingham, 602832013
Mad Hatter’s Delivery Service, 3615 Cedarville Road, Bellingham, 602848089
Live Events At Sea, 114 W Magnolia St., Bellingham, 602855071
Nel-co Realty Services LLC, 114 W Magnolia St., Bellingham, 602928705
C & S Landscaping & Gardening, 4184 Kramer Ln, Bellingham, 603086342
Pacific Northwest Autism, 4364 Cordata Pkwy, Bellingham, 603194039
Nations Reliable Lending, LLC, 2219 Rimland Drive, Bellingham, 603308537
Just Envision Marketing, 1770 Emerald Lake Way, Bellingham, 603358419
Coinme, Inc., 1 Bellis Fair Pkwy, Bellingham, 603377469
Cuts By Maggie, 124 W Holly St., Bellingham, 603582783
Van Life Coffee Company, 1050 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham, 603599624
A-1 Wholesale, 823 W Larson Road, Bellingham, 604050847
Mellin Enterprises, LLC, 295 Shallow Shore Road, Bellingham, 604085717
First Light, 2734 Walnut St., Bellingham, 604141164
Ascending Opportunities, 570 W Lake Samish Drive, Bellingham, 604161757
Perfectly Clean, 3415 Woburn St., Bellingham, 604168820
Ashleen Company, 148 Windward Drive, Bellingham, 604193907
Erica Guimond International LLC, 1050 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham, 604200194
Mattress Today, 2406 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604206137
Bellingham Homes LLC, 895 Texas St., Bellingham, 604213472
Lauren Kilisky LLC, 10 Loganberry Ln, Bellingham, 604215162
Language Tools LLC, 960 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604216435
Blue Kayak Marketing Inc, 2820 Azalea Pl, Bellingham, 604227680
Deol Rentals, LLC, 400 17th St., Bellingham, 604234374
Amethyst Network, 379 Meadowbrook Ct, Bellingham, 604249393
Bellingham Firehouse Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604253668
Skyline Printworks, 2166 Wildflower Way, Bellingham, 604254699
Hillside Services LLC, 4152 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604256784
Northwest Telepsychiatry Pllc, 114 W Magnolia St., Bellingham, 604257381
Hcw Construction LLC, 915 Old Samish Road, Bellingham, 604257384
Babygreens Inc, 1201 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604258049
Safewest Insurance LLC, 1313 E Maple St., Bellingham, 604258664
Clearwater Plumbing Services, 925 Newell St., Bellingham, 604262099
Chickadee Productions, 2000 Mckenzie Ave., Bellingham, 604262872
Stephen Goree, Delivery Driver, 1302 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham, 604263882
Salish Design Build, LLC, 2906 Madrona St., Bellingham, 604264475
Three Six Oh Media Co., 700 32nd St., Bellingham, 604265158
Lunchbox Transportation, 252 E Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604265164
Bellingham Window Cleaners, 2516 Northshore Road, Bellingham, 604265173
Evolve Chocolate + Cafe, 1200 11th St., Bellingham, 604265475
Sweet As Waffles, 1120 Grant St., Bellingham, 604267122
Paula Wehner, 701 W Indiana St., Bellingham, 604267359
Denise Castro, Psyd, 1329 N. State St., Bellingham, 604267891
Yalonda J Wiebe, 1539 Hillsdale Road, Bellingham, 604267898
Summit Electronics, 1608 E St., Bellingham, 604268031
Synchros Coaching & Consulting, 2335 Ellis St., Bellingham, 604268090
Faster Farther LLC, 3000 Lindsay Ave., Bellingham, 604268194
Amarican Contractor, 4152 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604268789
Melted LLC, 2900 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604268960
June Pottery, 2307 View Ridge Drive, Bellingham, 604269051
Whatcom Bee Help, 1705 Cowgill Ave., Bellingham, 604269084
Nadia Vargha, 3024 Haggin St., Bellingham, 604269817
Pinder Singh Khalsa, 4272 Spring Creek Ln, Bellingham, 604269859
Simmons Sweeney Smith Ps, 1223 Commercial St., Bellingham, 604269940
Fruteria Collective LLC, 1130 Finnegan Way Ofc, Bellingham, 604270088
Kody Linscott, 4006 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604270599
Chuckanut Creative, 2822 Cowgill Ave., Bellingham, 604270776
Meals And Money Accounting Services, 4633 Celia Way, Bellingham, 604271020
Emily Rod, 4260 Cordata Parkway, Bellingham, 604271032
Welch Enterprises, 2814 Erie St., Bellingham, 604271146
Tony Jukich Photography, 675 W Horton Way, Bellingham, 604271474
Chris Maccloud, 1 Bellis Fair Pkwy, Bellingham, 604271679
Chris Wright, 2609 James St., Bellingham, 604271761
Timber Framers Guild, 1106 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604271904
Bookwork Services, 615 Briar Road, Bellingham, 604272084
Roc Feather Media, 141 S 42nd St., Bellingham, 604272089
Graham Schodda, 2825 Broadway St., Bellingham, 604272515
Kori’s Fabric Creations, 4300 Alice St., Bellingham, 604272612
Sea + Lotus, 508 Tremont Ave., Bellingham, 604272740
Jl Does Hair, 310 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604273191
Christine R Moyer, High Cliff Ln, Bellingham, 604273250
Unfurl, 1205 Humboldt St., Bellingham, 604274012
Flight Express Travel Inc, 1015 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604274392
Angel Nails And Spa, 209 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604274437
Bellingham Pickelball Club, 3424 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604274848
Carrillos Landscaping, 119 N Samish Way, Bellingham, 604274944
Vamos Outdoors Project, 1210 Ellis St., Bellingham, 604275005
Vang Tran, 3052 Barkley Meadows Cir, Bellingham, 604275349
360 Mafia Productions, 3910 E Connecticut St., Bellingham, 604275360
Aloha Lawncare LLC, 3303 Carrington Way, Bellingham, 604275471
Efficient Express, 2901 Bill Mcdonald Pkwy, Bellingham, 604275669
Lock Nail LLC, 2618 Huron St., Bellingham, 604275939
Bayview Dental, 1800 C St., Bellingham, 604275987
Harwinder Singh, 3725 Bristol St., Bellingham, 604276030
Anderson & Sturgeon Land Surveying Inc, 222 Grand Ave., Bellingham, 604276080
Baker Bee Honey, 3064 Mt Baker Hwy, Bellingham, 604276418
Neelam Sampley Pllc, 1133 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604276795
Northwest Wild Plant And Animal Conservation, 2122 James St., Bellingham, 604277033
Choices Scrubs And Footwear, 424 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604277131
Affordable Auto Transport, 922 34th St., Bellingham, 604277296
Andrews Tech Solutions LLC, 2700 Peabody St., Bellingham, 604277398
Law Office Of Alex Ransom, PLLC, 119 N Commercial St., Bellingham, 604278008
Ahmad Saleem Kakaar, 4010 Kramer Ln, Bellingham, 604278126
Bryan G L Jones, 1610 Lincoln St., Bellingham, 604278977
F&J General Contactors, 119 N Samish Way, Bellingham, 604279230
Joe Shosky, 3975 Irongate Road, Bellingham, 604279674
Leah M Meleski, 2008 37th St., Bellingham, 604279692
Shon Bury, 1007 N. Forest St., Bellingham, 604280424
Sukhpreet Singh Sandhu, 1430 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham, 604280439
Evolve Contractors LLC, 4231 Jones Lane, Bellingham, 604280863
Nicolas Rhys Hovezak, 3754 Greenville St., Bellingham, 604280947
Taylor Walter, LLC, 1467 Sweetbay Drive, Bellingham, 604281107
Mythos, 2300 Woburn St., Bellingham, 604281478
The Shire Childcare, 2129 Iron St., Bellingham, 604281506
Hair By Deirdre Inc, 2918 Mcleod Road, Bellingham, 604281578
Oaken LLC, 2605 Hampton Place, Bellingham, 604281720
Super Clean, 4703 Aldrich Road, Bellingham, 604281821
Alexa Derks, 2408 St. Paul St., Bellingham, 604281832
Paul Russell Music Instruction, 1210 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604281854
Sharma’s Smart Accessories, 4324 Fuchsia Drive, Bellingham, 604281903
Mora Design And Construction LLC, 2476 Crabapple Lane, Bellingham, 604282127
Pelton Global Trading, 3015 Peabody St., Bellingham, 604282235
Katie Johnson, 1307 Mckenzie Ave., Bellingham, 604282339
Paintland Handyman, 1770 Emerald Lake Way, Bellingham, 604282567
Litivate Reporting + Trial Services, 1111 N Forest St., Bellingham, 604282654
K & D Enterprises, Et Al, 1911 Rhododendron Way, Bellingham, 604282772
Firehouse Arts Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604282773
Happy Nails, 117 N. Samish Way, Bellingham, 604282886
Bellingham Glove, Inc., 2040 E Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604283005
Ramandeep Singh Bahi, 3596 Skylark Loop, Bellingham, 604283614
Logan Patrick Nelson Media, 1117 High St., Bellingham, 604283627
Arjun Transportation LLC, 822 E Kellogg Road, Bellingham, 604284197
Haven International Inc., 1313 E Maple St., Bellingham, 604284278
Amir Davoodi, 1300 Mckenzie Ave., Bellingham, 604284803
North Lake Services, 1248 Kenoyer Drive, Bellingham, 604284831
Atara Young, 2208 C St., Bellingham, 604284849
X., 1315 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604285125
D2u, 2726 St. Paul St., Bellingham, 604285508
Kelsey Johnson, Lmt, 1209 11th St., Bellingham, 604285682
Kelli Gauthier, Lmt, 112 Ohio St., Bellingham, 604285688
Little Bird Salon LLC, 2620 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604285751
Hands On Feedback, 501 Cowgill Ave., Bellingham, 604285802
Rebel Movement & Yoga, 1316 Texas St., Bellingham, 604286122
Thakur Singh, 1711 Concord Ct, Bellingham, 604286370
Myoul Llc Co., 516 High St., Bellingham, 604286948
Arndt Charter Services LLC, 2623 S Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham, 604287146
Alan, 2205 Donovan Ave., Bellingham, 604288304
Perennial Pollination Gardening, 3606 Taylor Ave., Bellingham, 604289125
Sarah Wettleson Photography, 1209 Woodstock Way, Bellingham, 604289902
Badapple Repairs, 1225 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604290564
Kamu’s Maintenance, 4719 Bedford Ave., Bellingham, 604290913
Shawna Morris Art, 301 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604293804
Alpine Strength, 1532 Madison Ave., Blaine, 603508134
Tessello Tile Company, 5013 Fir St., Blaine, 604266899
Cooks’ Careful Carry, 4460 Boone Road, Blaine, 604281464
Imagine Adrian, 401 N Skagit St., Burlington, 604272496
Blj2 Services, 4730 Mt Baker Hwy, Deming, 604269211
Spray Foam Solutions, 720 Briarwood Terrace, East Wenatchee, 603107839
Gpr Data Inc, 2580 Edgewater Drive, Eugene, Oregon, 604280956
Elcon Corporation, 5801 23rd Drive W, Everett, 600406488
Reve Exteriors LLC, 626 128th St. Sw, Everett, 603173309
Craigbgeleynsellc, 122 W. 2nd St., Everson, 604231333
Chow Hot Dogs, 6438 George Road, Everson, 604235241
Mth Contractors, 5780 N Star Road, Ferndale, 604045836
Jakob Nelson, 2395 Heights Drive, Ferndale, 604272705
Nelson D Cathers, 2333 Main St., Ferndale, 604275341
Busy Bee’s Cleaning, 3735 Cyprus Way, Ferndale, 604278274
Schuman Home Improvement LLC, 2494 N Bakerview Park Drive, Ferndale, 604287851
Seatronics Inc, 8324 S 259th St., Kent, 578015196
Rustic Keep, LLC, 5504 S 233rd St., Kent, 604256589
Oyster And Thistle, 527 S 4th St., La Conner, 604219713
Green Giant Nursery LLC, 16014 84th St. Ne, Lake Stevens, 604145515
Brea Lee Yoga, 1244 Beach Ave., Lummi Island, 604272838
Boxx Goods And Logistics LLC, 372 E Wiser Lake Road, Lynden, 604277852
Khb Bookkeeping LLC, 8540 Bender Road, Lynden, 604281020
Northwest Painting & Construction, 7037 Hannegan Road, Lynden, 604281121
Amsteem Enterprises, 3429 68th Drive NE, Marysville, 602764684
We Do Dirt, LLC, 16311 Smokey Point Blvd., Marysville, 604088939
Mitel Networkds Inc, 1146 N Alma School Road, Mesa, Arizona, 600402518
Cannon Construction, Inc., 406 Porter Way, Milton, 601590363
Custom Cuts Barbershop, 2222 Riverside Drive, Mount Vernon, 604236724
Bdj Consulting Services, 1115 N 16th St., Mount Vernon, 604284825
Bear Construction, 1400 N 30th St., Mount Vernon, 604285933
Katherine Kuhns, 286 Ne Queets St., Oak Harbor, 604277592
Allens Uber, 950 Sw Harrier Circle, Oak Harbor, 604284703
Washington Trade International Inc., 5420 St. Charles Loop Ne, Olympia, 601354317
Mcn, 711 Capitol Way S, Olympia, 602025031
Sprint, 6200 Sprint Parkway, Overland Park, Kansas, 604219473
Clarivate Analytics (Us) LLC, 1500 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 604206506
Wamtak LLC, 911 NW Anderson Lane, Poulsbo, 604274489
Krispy Threadz, 18621 94th Lane E, Puyallup, 604271678
Quantum Contracting Northwest LLC, 14940 Ne 95th St., Redmond, 602152330
Axon Enterprise, Inc., 17800 N 85th St., Scottsdale, Arizona, 602884866
Neudorfer Engineers, Inc., 5516 1st Ave. S, Seattle, 600389316
Pdr Leasing, Inc., 4701 Shilshole Ave. Nw, Seattle, 602233231
Found Farms, 425 23rd Ave., Seattle, 604127287
Elizabeth Purdy, 2220 11th Ave. W, Seattle, 604263226
Extreme Cleaning LLC, 3013 Hemlock Way, Sedro Woolley, 604242679
Floors By James, 1754 Butles Creek Road, Sedro Woolley, 604272724
Warm Welcome Maternity Service, 465 Rainbow Drive, Sedro Woolley, 604275268
Tres Lunas Boutique, 12696 Wayward Way, Sedro Woolley, 604287002
Springwise Facility Management Inc, 1822 S Bend Ave., South Bend, Indiana, 602881666
Spokane Roofing Company, LLC, 130 E Sprague Ave., Spokane, 602224999
Nautitech Charters LLC, 1 Broadway, Tacoma, 604092461
Redhawk Firearm Training, 2605 S 37th Ave., Yakima, 604272487
