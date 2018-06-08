May Business Licenses

by ehamann

Filed on 08. Jun, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham in May, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.

Russell Overstreet, 8010 200th St. Ne, Arlington, 604279478

Tarsem Singh, 5031 S 283rd Place, Auburn, 604276289

T-mobile Leasing LLC, 3720d Factoria Blvd. Se, Bellevue, 603545560

Taco Time, 4100 Arctic Ave., Bellingham, 600335538

Lifeline Connections, 4120 Meridian St., Bellingham, 600357658

By Design, 3016 Alderwood Ave., Bellingham, 601090472

Startouch Broadband Services, 454 W Stuart Road, Bellingham, 602151705

Mt Baker Imaging, 3500 Orchard Pl, Bellingham, 602490356

Kate Stevenson, 1301 Portal Drive, Bellingham, 602499287

Kulshan Tile And Stone, Inc., 2425 Kulshan St., Bellingham, 602599049

Lee Lee’s Boutique, 3101 Meridian St., Bellingham, 602783964

Rovella Rose, 214 W Illinois St., Bellingham, 602832013

Mad Hatter’s Delivery Service, 3615 Cedarville Road, Bellingham, 602848089

Live Events At Sea, 114 W Magnolia St., Bellingham, 602855071

Nel-co Realty Services LLC, 114 W Magnolia St., Bellingham, 602928705

C & S Landscaping & Gardening, 4184 Kramer Ln, Bellingham, 603086342

Pacific Northwest Autism, 4364 Cordata Pkwy, Bellingham, 603194039

Nations Reliable Lending, LLC, 2219 Rimland Drive, Bellingham, 603308537

Just Envision Marketing, 1770 Emerald Lake Way, Bellingham, 603358419

Coinme, Inc., 1 Bellis Fair Pkwy, Bellingham, 603377469

Cuts By Maggie, 124 W Holly St., Bellingham, 603582783

Van Life Coffee Company, 1050 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham, 603599624

A-1 Wholesale, 823 W Larson Road, Bellingham, 604050847

Mellin Enterprises, LLC, 295 Shallow Shore Road, Bellingham, 604085717

First Light, 2734 Walnut St., Bellingham, 604141164

Ascending Opportunities, 570 W Lake Samish Drive, Bellingham, 604161757

Perfectly Clean, 3415 Woburn St., Bellingham, 604168820

Ashleen Company, 148 Windward Drive, Bellingham, 604193907

Erica Guimond International LLC, 1050 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham, 604200194

Mattress Today, 2406 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604206137

Bellingham Homes LLC, 895 Texas St., Bellingham, 604213472

Lauren Kilisky LLC, 10 Loganberry Ln, Bellingham, 604215162

Language Tools LLC, 960 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604216435

Blue Kayak Marketing Inc, 2820 Azalea Pl, Bellingham, 604227680

Deol Rentals, LLC, 400 17th St., Bellingham, 604234374

Amethyst Network, 379 Meadowbrook Ct, Bellingham, 604249393

Bellingham Firehouse Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604253668

Skyline Printworks, 2166 Wildflower Way, Bellingham, 604254699

Hillside Services LLC, 4152 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604256784

Northwest Telepsychiatry Pllc, 114 W Magnolia St., Bellingham, 604257381

Hcw Construction LLC, 915 Old Samish Road, Bellingham, 604257384

Babygreens Inc, 1201 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604258049

Safewest Insurance LLC, 1313 E Maple St., Bellingham, 604258664

Clearwater Plumbing Services, 925 Newell St., Bellingham, 604262099

Chickadee Productions, 2000 Mckenzie Ave., Bellingham, 604262872

Stephen Goree, Delivery Driver, 1302 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham, 604263882

Salish Design Build, LLC, 2906 Madrona St., Bellingham, 604264475

Three Six Oh Media Co., 700 32nd St., Bellingham, 604265158

Lunchbox Transportation, 252 E Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604265164

Bellingham Window Cleaners, 2516 Northshore Road, Bellingham, 604265173

Evolve Chocolate + Cafe, 1200 11th St., Bellingham, 604265475

Sweet As Waffles, 1120 Grant St., Bellingham, 604267122

Paula Wehner, 701 W Indiana St., Bellingham, 604267359

Denise Castro, Psyd, 1329 N. State St., Bellingham, 604267891

Yalonda J Wiebe, 1539 Hillsdale Road, Bellingham, 604267898

Summit Electronics, 1608 E St., Bellingham, 604268031

Synchros Coaching & Consulting, 2335 Ellis St., Bellingham, 604268090

Faster Farther LLC, 3000 Lindsay Ave., Bellingham, 604268194

Amarican Contractor, 4152 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604268789

Melted LLC, 2900 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604268960

June Pottery, 2307 View Ridge Drive, Bellingham, 604269051

Whatcom Bee Help, 1705 Cowgill Ave., Bellingham, 604269084

Nadia Vargha, 3024 Haggin St., Bellingham, 604269817

Pinder Singh Khalsa, 4272 Spring Creek Ln, Bellingham, 604269859

Simmons Sweeney Smith Ps, 1223 Commercial St., Bellingham, 604269940

Fruteria Collective LLC, 1130 Finnegan Way Ofc, Bellingham, 604270088

Kody Linscott, 4006 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604270599

Chuckanut Creative, 2822 Cowgill Ave., Bellingham, 604270776

Meals And Money Accounting Services, 4633 Celia Way, Bellingham, 604271020

Emily Rod, 4260 Cordata Parkway, Bellingham, 604271032

Welch Enterprises, 2814 Erie St., Bellingham, 604271146

Tony Jukich Photography, 675 W Horton Way, Bellingham, 604271474

Chris Maccloud, 1 Bellis Fair Pkwy, Bellingham, 604271679

Chris Wright, 2609 James St., Bellingham, 604271761

Timber Framers Guild, 1106 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604271904

Bookwork Services, 615 Briar Road, Bellingham, 604272084

Roc Feather Media, 141 S 42nd St., Bellingham, 604272089

Graham Schodda, 2825 Broadway St., Bellingham, 604272515

Kori’s Fabric Creations, 4300 Alice St., Bellingham, 604272612

Sea + Lotus, 508 Tremont Ave., Bellingham, 604272740

Jl Does Hair, 310 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604273191

Christine R Moyer, High Cliff Ln, Bellingham, 604273250

Unfurl, 1205 Humboldt St., Bellingham, 604274012

Flight Express Travel Inc, 1015 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604274392

Angel Nails And Spa, 209 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604274437

Bellingham Pickelball Club, 3424 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604274848

Carrillos Landscaping, 119 N Samish Way, Bellingham, 604274944

Vamos Outdoors Project, 1210 Ellis St., Bellingham, 604275005

Vang Tran, 3052 Barkley Meadows Cir, Bellingham, 604275349

360 Mafia Productions, 3910 E Connecticut St., Bellingham, 604275360

Aloha Lawncare LLC, 3303 Carrington Way, Bellingham, 604275471

Efficient Express, 2901 Bill Mcdonald Pkwy, Bellingham, 604275669

Lock Nail LLC, 2618 Huron St., Bellingham, 604275939

Bayview Dental, 1800 C St., Bellingham, 604275987

Harwinder Singh, 3725 Bristol St., Bellingham, 604276030

Anderson & Sturgeon Land Surveying Inc, 222 Grand Ave., Bellingham, 604276080

Baker Bee Honey, 3064 Mt Baker Hwy, Bellingham, 604276418

Neelam Sampley Pllc, 1133 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604276795

Northwest Wild Plant And Animal Conservation, 2122 James St., Bellingham, 604277033

Choices Scrubs And Footwear, 424 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604277131

Affordable Auto Transport, 922 34th St., Bellingham, 604277296

Andrews Tech Solutions LLC, 2700 Peabody St., Bellingham, 604277398

Law Office Of Alex Ransom, PLLC, 119 N Commercial St., Bellingham, 604278008

Ahmad Saleem Kakaar, 4010 Kramer Ln, Bellingham, 604278126

Bryan G L Jones, 1610 Lincoln St., Bellingham, 604278977

F&J General Contactors, 119 N Samish Way, Bellingham, 604279230

Joe Shosky, 3975 Irongate Road, Bellingham, 604279674

Leah M Meleski, 2008 37th St., Bellingham, 604279692

Shon Bury, 1007 N. Forest St., Bellingham, 604280424

Sukhpreet Singh Sandhu, 1430 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham, 604280439

Evolve Contractors LLC, 4231 Jones Lane, Bellingham, 604280863

Nicolas Rhys Hovezak, 3754 Greenville St., Bellingham, 604280947

Taylor Walter, LLC, 1467 Sweetbay Drive, Bellingham, 604281107

Mythos, 2300 Woburn St., Bellingham, 604281478

The Shire Childcare, 2129 Iron St., Bellingham, 604281506

Hair By Deirdre Inc, 2918 Mcleod Road, Bellingham, 604281578

Oaken LLC, 2605 Hampton Place, Bellingham, 604281720

Super Clean, 4703 Aldrich Road, Bellingham, 604281821

Alexa Derks, 2408 St. Paul St., Bellingham, 604281832

Paul Russell Music Instruction, 1210 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604281854

Sharma’s Smart Accessories, 4324 Fuchsia Drive, Bellingham, 604281903

Mora Design And Construction LLC, 2476 Crabapple Lane, Bellingham, 604282127

Pelton Global Trading, 3015 Peabody St., Bellingham, 604282235

Katie Johnson, 1307 Mckenzie Ave., Bellingham, 604282339

Paintland Handyman, 1770 Emerald Lake Way, Bellingham, 604282567

Litivate Reporting + Trial Services, 1111 N Forest St., Bellingham, 604282654

K & D Enterprises, Et Al, 1911 Rhododendron Way, Bellingham, 604282772

Firehouse Arts Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604282773

Happy Nails, 117 N. Samish Way, Bellingham, 604282886

Bellingham Glove, Inc., 2040 E Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604283005

Ramandeep Singh Bahi, 3596 Skylark Loop, Bellingham, 604283614

Logan Patrick Nelson Media, 1117 High St., Bellingham, 604283627

Arjun Transportation LLC, 822 E Kellogg Road, Bellingham, 604284197

Haven International Inc., 1313 E Maple St., Bellingham, 604284278

Amir Davoodi, 1300 Mckenzie Ave., Bellingham, 604284803

North Lake Services, 1248 Kenoyer Drive, Bellingham, 604284831

Atara Young, 2208 C St., Bellingham, 604284849

X., 1315 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604285125

D2u, 2726 St. Paul St., Bellingham, 604285508

Kelsey Johnson, Lmt, 1209 11th St., Bellingham, 604285682

Kelli Gauthier, Lmt, 112 Ohio St., Bellingham, 604285688

Little Bird Salon LLC, 2620 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604285751

Hands On Feedback, 501 Cowgill Ave., Bellingham, 604285802

Rebel Movement & Yoga, 1316 Texas St., Bellingham, 604286122

Thakur Singh, 1711 Concord Ct, Bellingham, 604286370

Myoul Llc Co., 516 High St., Bellingham, 604286948

Arndt Charter Services LLC, 2623 S Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham, 604287146

Alan, 2205 Donovan Ave., Bellingham, 604288304

Perennial Pollination Gardening, 3606 Taylor Ave., Bellingham, 604289125

Sarah Wettleson Photography, 1209 Woodstock Way, Bellingham, 604289902

Badapple Repairs, 1225 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604290564

Kamu’s Maintenance, 4719 Bedford Ave., Bellingham, 604290913

Shawna Morris Art, 301 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604293804

Alpine Strength, 1532 Madison Ave., Blaine, 603508134

Tessello Tile Company, 5013 Fir St., Blaine, 604266899

Cooks’ Careful Carry, 4460 Boone Road, Blaine, 604281464

Imagine Adrian, 401 N Skagit St., Burlington, 604272496

Blj2 Services, 4730 Mt Baker Hwy, Deming, 604269211

Spray Foam Solutions, 720 Briarwood Terrace, East Wenatchee, 603107839

Gpr Data Inc, 2580 Edgewater Drive, Eugene, Oregon, 604280956

Elcon Corporation, 5801 23rd Drive W, Everett, 600406488

Reve Exteriors LLC, 626 128th St. Sw, Everett, 603173309

Craigbgeleynsellc, 122 W. 2nd St., Everson, 604231333

Chow Hot Dogs, 6438 George Road, Everson, 604235241

Mth Contractors, 5780 N Star Road, Ferndale, 604045836

Jakob Nelson, 2395 Heights Drive, Ferndale, 604272705

Nelson D Cathers, 2333 Main St., Ferndale, 604275341

Busy Bee’s Cleaning, 3735 Cyprus Way, Ferndale, 604278274

Schuman Home Improvement LLC, 2494 N Bakerview Park Drive, Ferndale, 604287851

Seatronics Inc, 8324 S 259th St., Kent, 578015196

Rustic Keep, LLC, 5504 S 233rd St., Kent, 604256589

Oyster And Thistle, 527 S 4th St., La Conner, 604219713

Green Giant Nursery LLC, 16014 84th St. Ne, Lake Stevens, 604145515

Brea Lee Yoga, 1244 Beach Ave., Lummi Island, 604272838

Boxx Goods And Logistics LLC, 372 E Wiser Lake Road, Lynden, 604277852

Khb Bookkeeping LLC, 8540 Bender Road, Lynden, 604281020

Northwest Painting & Construction, 7037 Hannegan Road, Lynden, 604281121

Amsteem Enterprises, 3429 68th Drive NE, Marysville, 602764684

We Do Dirt, LLC, 16311 Smokey Point Blvd., Marysville, 604088939

Mitel Networkds Inc, 1146 N Alma School Road, Mesa, Arizona, 600402518

Cannon Construction, Inc., 406 Porter Way, Milton, 601590363

Custom Cuts Barbershop, 2222 Riverside Drive, Mount Vernon, 604236724

Bdj Consulting Services, 1115 N 16th St., Mount Vernon, 604284825

Bear Construction, 1400 N 30th St., Mount Vernon, 604285933

Katherine Kuhns, 286 Ne Queets St., Oak Harbor, 604277592

Allens Uber, 950 Sw Harrier Circle, Oak Harbor, 604284703

Washington Trade International Inc., 5420 St. Charles Loop Ne, Olympia, 601354317

Mcn, 711 Capitol Way S, Olympia, 602025031

Sprint, 6200 Sprint Parkway, Overland Park, Kansas, 604219473

Clarivate Analytics (Us) LLC, 1500 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 604206506

Wamtak LLC, 911 NW Anderson Lane, Poulsbo, 604274489

Krispy Threadz, 18621 94th Lane E, Puyallup, 604271678

Quantum Contracting Northwest LLC, 14940 Ne 95th St., Redmond, 602152330

Axon Enterprise, Inc., 17800 N 85th St., Scottsdale, Arizona, 602884866

Neudorfer Engineers, Inc., 5516 1st Ave. S, Seattle, 600389316

Pdr Leasing, Inc., 4701 Shilshole Ave. Nw, Seattle, 602233231

Found Farms, 425 23rd Ave., Seattle, 604127287

Elizabeth Purdy, 2220 11th Ave. W, Seattle, 604263226

Extreme Cleaning LLC, 3013 Hemlock Way, Sedro Woolley, 604242679

Floors By James, 1754 Butles Creek Road, Sedro Woolley, 604272724

Warm Welcome Maternity Service, 465 Rainbow Drive, Sedro Woolley, 604275268

Tres Lunas Boutique, 12696 Wayward Way, Sedro Woolley, 604287002

Springwise Facility Management Inc, 1822 S Bend Ave., South Bend, Indiana, 602881666

Spokane Roofing Company, LLC, 130 E Sprague Ave., Spokane, 602224999

Nautitech Charters LLC, 1 Broadway, Tacoma, 604092461

Redhawk Firearm Training, 2605 S 37th Ave., Yakima, 604272487