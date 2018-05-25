May Business Licenses

by ehamann

Filed on 25. May, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham in May, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.

North Sound Stevedoring LLC, 1415 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, 604238965

Edward Jones, 1801 Roeder Ave., Bellingham, 600351790

Caliber Home Loans Inc DBA Caliber Home Loans Inc, 4252 Cordata Pkwy, Bellingham, 600630770

Caliber Home Loans Inc DBA Caliber Home Loans Inc, 2900 Meridian St., Bellingham, 600630770

Kpnw-db, 2717 W Maplewood Ave., Bellingham, 601005718

Whatcom Transportation Authority, 205 E Magnolia St., Bellingham, 601355078

The Best Janitorial Services, 3700 Lemon Grove Drive, Bellingham, 601451735

Morey Hamilton Con Inc., 3022 Edens Ave., Bellingham, 601526710

Jj International Development Establishment, 1213 Whatcom St, Bellingham, 601894114

Petra Inc. DBA Petra Inc. Of Idaho, 2121 James St., Bellingham, 601915228

Brad Benne Professional Services, 2205 H St, Bellingham, 601982100

H&R Block, 2700b Meridian St., Bellingham, 602018423

H & R Block, 230 36th St., Bellingham, 602018423

Alliance Properties, 800 Blackstone Ct, Bellingham, 602198756

Assessment And Treatment Associates, 2219 Rimland Drive, Bellingham, 602357558

Redbox Automated Retail LLC, 222 Telegraph Road, Bellingham, 602631008

Redbox Automated Retail LLC, 125 Samish Way, Bellingham, 602631008

Encore, 1636 Iron St., Bellingham, 602652467

Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. #816, 4305 Meridian St., Bellingham, 602867706

Lowmiller LLC, 3811 Ohio St., Bellingham, 602870439

Massage Xperience, 2130 Grant St., Bellingham, 602939948

Sanctum Aesthetic, 700 Dupont St., Bellingham, 602944365

Mud Pond Koi, “L.L.C.”, 2401 Samish Way, Bellingham, 602985329

Mk Vermillion L.L.C., 2401 Samish Way, Bellingham, 603088821

Chuckanut Bay Distillery, 1311 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 603128353

Basics One On One, 5325 Belfern Drive, Bellingham, 603190236

Homegoods # 0693, 4321 Meridian St., Bellingham, 603201775

Vitality Healthcare, 500 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham, 603267855

Virtual Services LLC, 3801 Bakerview Spur, Bellingham, 603298343

Spincycle Yarns LLC, 1318 Bay St, Bellingham, 603339702

Sadhu Singh, 190 E Kellogg Road, Bellingham, 603348899

Oracle Acres, Inc, 4051 Hammer Drive, Bellingham, 603351880

Bullseye Maintenance And Construction, 1717 4th St., Bellingham, 603364867

4051 I502, LLC, 4055 Hammer Drive, Bellingham, 603402685

Pacific Harbor Holdings, LLC, 801 Samish Way, Bellingham, 603419107

Northmen Enterprises, 4000 Flynn St, Bellingham, 603560706

Madali’s Exceptional Cleaning LLC, 1209 Woodstock Way, Bellingham, 603575647

Macpherson Counseling, Inc., 1513 E St, Bellingham, 603576811

Slingshot-nw, Inc., 18 Clear Lake Ct, Bellingham, 603622552

Evelyn Mae Photography, Po Box 28415, Bellingham, 604006229

Brotha Dudes “Kickback”, 3098 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604014461

Sierra Trading Post #0055, 4313 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604028642

Cannasales Inc, 1611 Lincoln St, Bellingham, 604109880

Custom Accounting Solutions, Inc, 1200 Old Fairhaven Pkwy, Bellingham, 604142987

Group Wholesale, Inc., 3891 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604153051

Bellingham Brew Bus, 24 Sweetclover Circle,Bellingham, 604176799

Zorganics LLC, 1 Bellis Fair Pkwy, Bellingham, 604180411

Gagandeep Singh Maanshahia, 1624 Fruitland Drive, Bellingham, 604190814

Zorganics Institute Beauty And Wellness, 2202 Hawk Way, Bellingham, 604208956

Gown And Glove LLC, 1521 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604213740

Lagom Psychiatric Services Pllc, 1329 N State St, Bellingham, 604216590

Zorganics Salons And Spa LLC, 203 Grand Ave., Bellingham, 604217910

Evergreen Maintenance Services LLC, 2100 Grant St, Bellingham, 604223110

Patent Research Foundation Inc, 114 W. Magnolia Street, Bellingham, 604225205

Sunrise LLC, 1255 Barkley Blvd., Bellingham, 604231686

Washington State Food Truck Association LLC, 336 36th St, Bellingham, 604232012

Mobile Mouth Hole LLC, 1116 Sunset Ave., Bellingham, 604232760

Ilovewhenitsdusty, 1200 Clearbrook Pl, Bellingham, 604234970

Sunnyland Suite LLC, 2220 Franklin St., Bellingham, 604235088

Gale Force Designs, 1154 Franklin St., Bellingham, 604236280

Mo’s Parlor, 702 Kentucky St, Bellingham, 604236286

Stuart Magnes, 244 N Garden Ter, Bellingham, 604236678

North Coast Strength, 1571 H St, Bellingham, 604237477

Earthpowerment LLC, 516 Tremont Ave., Bellingham, 604239434

Mountain Creations Chalk Couture Independent Designer, 2230 Cornerstone Lane, Bellingham, 604240080

Cachet Builders, 633 W Horton Way, Bellingham, 604241586

Rule And Associates, 1101 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604243199

Vance Clear, 3862 Levitt St., Bellingham, 604244059

Kuljit S Gill, 4769 Hardley St., Bellingham, 604244083

Lucia Martinez, 3018 Pinewood Ave., Bellingham, 604245391

Yadit V Diaz Camacho, 2030 Fraser St, Bellingham, 604245978

On-board Marine Services LLC, 4325 King Ave., Bellingham, 604247453

Strong By Volume, 1680 Baker Creek Pl, Bellingham, 604248293

Resolute Llc Construction & Facility Solutions, 597 Montgomery Road, Bellingham, 604248422

Lee Michael Eisenberg, 709 15th St., Bellingham, 604248789

Carlotta Byington, Psyd, Pllc, 1155 N State St, Bellingham, 604249093

Rachelle O’haleck Real Estate LLC, 4289 Frances Ave., Bellingham, 604249120

Livingspectrum Music LLC, 2620 N Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham, 604249992

The Sonosphere LLC, 3815 Bakerview Spur, Bellingham, 604250462

Shoebox Scrapbooking, 1701 30th St., Bellingham, 604250699

The Hotel Bellingham, 3985 Bennett Drive, Bellingham, 604251077

Eddie Lopez Construction, 2217 Woburn St., Bellingham, 604251577

Stonewall For Congress, 1346 Humboldt St., Bellingham, 604251765

Kody Spencer, 3612 N Grace Lane, Bellingham, 604251979

Bantam, 1327 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604252298

Sixteen Plans LLC, 2615 S Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham, 604253190

Peacock Invites, 4200 Meridian St, Bellingham, 604254551

Emily A. Hie, 2210 Huron St., Bellingham, 604254555

Superdave Genetics, Terp Gawd, 2123 King St., Bellingham, 604255347

Don James Documentary, 2420 Dean Ave., Bellingham, 604255376

Homestead Harvest, 2711 Saint Clair Pl, Bellingham, 604255481

Zenreplenish, LLC, 3207 Spyglass Drive, Bellingham, 604256396

Cafe Crema House, 3601 Consolidation Ave., Bellingham, 604257199

Foundations Of Functional Medicine, 1815 C St, Bellingham, 604258457

Fernando’s Salsa, 508 20th St., Bellingham, 604259182

Jon Carroll Films, 1023 Jersey St, Bellingham, 604259496

National Obgyn Hospitalist Consulting Group LLC, 2950 Newmarket St., Bellingham, 604260368

Shea Media, LLC, 1329 N State St, Bellingham, 604260690

Swell Media Solutions LLC, 545 Donovan Ave., Bellingham, 604261277

Fengye Spa., 436 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604261685

Garber Goodies, 3032 Harbor Pl, Bellingham, 604261961

The Ramsey Team LLC, 2211 Rimland Drive, Bellingham, 604262686

Sunshine Salon, 1326 King St., Bellingham, 604262708

Smith Spray Art, 715 High St, Bellingham, 604262799

Polished Interior Services LLC, 2716 Peabody St., Bellingham, 604263625

Keeleazy, 2030 Superior St, Bellingham, 604264315

Bellingham Bay Gymnastics And Preschool, 1414 Meador Ave., Bellingham, 604264503

Jack’s, 217 W. Holly St., Bellingham, 604264591

Wander Free Photography & Freelance, 1011 Billy Frank Jr St, Bellingham, 604264845

Cliett Trucking, 1735, Bellingham, 604264880

Sot Bake Shop, 1810 Texas St, Bellingham, 604265142

Go Natural Foods LLC, 784 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 604265409

Salon Eva, 1201 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604265504

Elm Electric, 3765 Brownsville Drive, Bellingham, 604265558

Nebula Cyber Solutions, 1205 Lenora Ct, Bellingham, 604266098

After School Art House, 159 Polo Park Drive, Bellingham, 604266754

Shaylene Mccoy, 1201 11th St, Bellingham, 604266788

Croak And Bloom, 3732 Beazer Road, Bellingham, 604267057

Calverley Uber, 4659 Wade St., Bellingham, 604267079

Cj’s Siding Pros LLC, 2405 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 604267182

Ndi 10 LLC, 2623 S Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham, 604267765

Phoenix & Company, 2107 H St., Bellingham, 604267805

Jennifer Richmond, 903 Mason St., Bellingham, 604267823

Caylie Mash Photography, 4152 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604267938

Charlotte Stickles Movement Arts, 2130 Grant St., Bellingham, 604268047

Avlon Properties, 303 Potter St., Bellingham, 604269464

Michael Mayo Rideshare, 904 E Chestnut St, Bellingham, 604269487

Kcj Services, 1110 W Racine Pl, Bellingham, 604269519

Intuitive Healing Arts, 1020 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604269543

Ideal Wellness Bh LLC, 8 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, 604269641

New Public Cafe, 903 Samish Way, Bellingham, 604269725

Hera Amour Inc., 114 W Magnolia St, Bellingham, 604270842

Redlight, 1017 N State St., Bellingham, 604271208

The Shrimp Pimp, 910 Billy Frank Jr St, Bellingham, 604271401

Baby Cakes Productions, 3822 Fraser St, Bellingham, 604271416

Elizabeth Colen, 901 N Forest St, Bellingham, 604272917

Kaitlyn Buskirk Photography, 507 16th St., Bellingham, 604273100

A&D Enterprise Northwest LLC, 1424 E 36th Lane, Bellingham, 604273209

Free 2 Be Me Lc LLC, 3721 Bristol St, Bellingham, 604273214

Sterling Custom Services, 2306 Northshore Road, Bellingham, 604273222

Kevin Leslie Thompson, 2911 Vallette St., Bellingham, 604273236

Elite Association Management, 1313 East Maple Street, Bellingham, 604273536

Emric’s Home Improvement, 3930 Magrath Road, Bellingham, 604273598

Yondersea, 2711 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604273939

Mohibullah Ghanizada, 2604 Alderwood Ave., Bellingham, 604274105

Blue Alpine Carpentry LLC, 1308 W Illinois St., Bellingham, 604274763

Kristina Turner Lmp, 2221 James St., Bellingham, 604275614

Brian’s Lyft & Uber Service, 343 Meadowbrook Ct, Bellingham, 604276023

Amber Darland, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham, 604276202

Growth Minded Travel, 119 W Chestnut St, Bellingham, 604277415

Tim Wahl, 1711 Ellis St, Bellingham, 604277579

Armante Group, 2118 C St., Bellingham, 604277690

Juris Consulting, 1400 23rd St., Bellingham, 604277800

Msr Language Services, 4510 Parkhurst Drive, Bellingham, 604278105

Noctiluca, 3438 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604278211

Neiner Neiner Weiner, 1259 Barkley Blvd., Bellingham, 604279002

Chelsea Green Publishing Co, 2943 Lynn St., Bellingham, 604279022

Christopher John Oudean, 3745 Canterbury Lane, Bellingham, 604282107

The Drywall Repair Guy, 4750 N Golf Course Drive, Blaine, 601382231

Player One Trailers, 9655 W 34th Cres, Blaine, 603395940

Kpcoaching, 5631 Sanderling Way, Blaine, 604120303

Angela T, 492 B St., Blaine, 604246090

Diane Lafresnaye, 1484 Peace Portal Drive, Blaine, 604266780

Skagit Quantum Health, 121 S Spruce St., Burlington, 602567652

Velasco Insurance, 120 E George Hopper Road, Burlington, 602984332

D’s Keys, 1235 Lloyd Lane, Burlington, 604263620

Kendall’s Tree Farm LLC, 3040 Birch Bay Lynden Road, Custer, 604251066

Big Mountain Electric, Inc., 30028 Se 392nd St., Enumclaw, 602936459

Robert T Mcdonald Iii, 7101 Joy Road, Everson, 603450635

Parkstone Painting, 5909 Barr Road, Ferndale, 604024161

Super Steve Drywall, 1918 Main St., Ferndale, 604220668

Charles Andrew Komac, 634 W Pole Road, Ferndale, 604269723

Prismatic Cleaning Services LLC, 5995 Paradise Drive, Ferndale, 604270389

Humble Helpers, 6265 Church Road, Ferndale, 604278812

Milgard Manufacturing, Inc., 965 54th Ave E, Fife, 278041846

Vicki Lynne, 858 Kalispell Drive, La Conner, 604262055

Jill Bliss, 3740 Cedrus Lane, Lummi Island, 603397743

Rco Rides, L.L.C., 202 Vine Way, Lynden, 604239601

J & R Lawn Service, 201 S 7th St., Lynden, 604251591

Mt Baker Mobile Mixing LLC, 1856 Kamm Road, Lynden, 604271327

Liberty Construction Nw LLC, 107 Cambridge Drive, Lynden, 604273202

Westside Docks, 628 168th Place Sw, Lynnwood, 604254457

De-el Enterprises Inc., 17476 147th St. Se, Monroe, 601291356

J & S Electric LLC, 13236 Bald Mountain Road, Monroe, 604036838

Mount Vernon Electric, LLC, 618 W Hazel St., Mount Vernon, 602651881

Jennifer Axberg, 320 Colvin Pl, Mount Vernon, 604269534

Greener Valley Trading, 1436 Seaspray Blvd., Nanaimo, Bc, Canada, 604246182

Morgan Stanley Services Group Inc., 750 7th Ave., New York, New York, 602518903

On Call Construction Services, 2445 N Busby Road, Oak Harbor, 602189366

Brandon Hill-rogers, 1097 Sw Harbor Vista Circle,Oak Harbor, 604247576

Nathaniel Smith, 252 Cedar Road, Poquoson, Virginia, 604267049

J T Thorpe & Son Inc., 1060 Hensley St., Richmond, California, 600223819

Electrical Professional Services, Inc., 2130 Ne Airport Road, Roseburg, Oregon, 602903872

Seabold Group, 4039 21st Ave W, Seattle, 602017810

Side Hustle, 2006 14th Ave W, Seattle, 604263507

Mint Cc LLC, 3210 Nw 54th St., Seattle, 604269642

Caleb Buse, 1735 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, 604269811

J&T Handy’s Construction,Llc, 28676 Bacus Road, Sedro Woolley, 603593984

Druid LLC, 10225 Warfield Road, Sedro Woolley, 604258438

J And M Soirees, 17922 2nd Ave Ne, Shoreline, 604236282

Iheartjane.Com, 2425 Porter St, Soquel, California, 604262854

Pacific Homegrown, 170 S Lincoln St, Spokane, 604265522

Norseman Service LLC, 18323 Swanson Lane, Stanwood, 604227468

Hc1.Com Inc, 1750 Barnes Blvd. Sw, Tumwater, 604265766

Prime Window Systems LLC, 3400 Tacoma St., Union Gap, 604018717

Dirk Peter Luyckx, 9405 Sw Gorsuch Road, Vashon, 602352696