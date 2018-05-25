May Business Licenses
by ehamann
Filed on 25. May, 2018 in Data, Public Records
Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham in May, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.
North Sound Stevedoring LLC, 1415 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, 604238965
Edward Jones, 1801 Roeder Ave., Bellingham, 600351790
Caliber Home Loans Inc DBA Caliber Home Loans Inc, 4252 Cordata Pkwy, Bellingham, 600630770
Caliber Home Loans Inc DBA Caliber Home Loans Inc, 2900 Meridian St., Bellingham, 600630770
Kpnw-db, 2717 W Maplewood Ave., Bellingham, 601005718
Whatcom Transportation Authority, 205 E Magnolia St., Bellingham, 601355078
The Best Janitorial Services, 3700 Lemon Grove Drive, Bellingham, 601451735
Morey Hamilton Con Inc., 3022 Edens Ave., Bellingham, 601526710
Jj International Development Establishment, 1213 Whatcom St, Bellingham, 601894114
Petra Inc. DBA Petra Inc. Of Idaho, 2121 James St., Bellingham, 601915228
Brad Benne Professional Services, 2205 H St, Bellingham, 601982100
H&R Block, 2700b Meridian St., Bellingham, 602018423
H & R Block, 230 36th St., Bellingham, 602018423
Alliance Properties, 800 Blackstone Ct, Bellingham, 602198756
Assessment And Treatment Associates, 2219 Rimland Drive, Bellingham, 602357558
Redbox Automated Retail LLC, 222 Telegraph Road, Bellingham, 602631008
Redbox Automated Retail LLC, 125 Samish Way, Bellingham, 602631008
Encore, 1636 Iron St., Bellingham, 602652467
Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. #816, 4305 Meridian St., Bellingham, 602867706
Lowmiller LLC, 3811 Ohio St., Bellingham, 602870439
Massage Xperience, 2130 Grant St., Bellingham, 602939948
Sanctum Aesthetic, 700 Dupont St., Bellingham, 602944365
Mud Pond Koi, “L.L.C.”, 2401 Samish Way, Bellingham, 602985329
Mk Vermillion L.L.C., 2401 Samish Way, Bellingham, 603088821
Chuckanut Bay Distillery, 1311 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 603128353
Basics One On One, 5325 Belfern Drive, Bellingham, 603190236
Homegoods # 0693, 4321 Meridian St., Bellingham, 603201775
Vitality Healthcare, 500 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham, 603267855
Virtual Services LLC, 3801 Bakerview Spur, Bellingham, 603298343
Spincycle Yarns LLC, 1318 Bay St, Bellingham, 603339702
Sadhu Singh, 190 E Kellogg Road, Bellingham, 603348899
Oracle Acres, Inc, 4051 Hammer Drive, Bellingham, 603351880
Bullseye Maintenance And Construction, 1717 4th St., Bellingham, 603364867
4051 I502, LLC, 4055 Hammer Drive, Bellingham, 603402685
Pacific Harbor Holdings, LLC, 801 Samish Way, Bellingham, 603419107
Northmen Enterprises, 4000 Flynn St, Bellingham, 603560706
Madali’s Exceptional Cleaning LLC, 1209 Woodstock Way, Bellingham, 603575647
Macpherson Counseling, Inc., 1513 E St, Bellingham, 603576811
Slingshot-nw, Inc., 18 Clear Lake Ct, Bellingham, 603622552
Evelyn Mae Photography, Po Box 28415, Bellingham, 604006229
Brotha Dudes “Kickback”, 3098 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604014461
Sierra Trading Post #0055, 4313 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604028642
Cannasales Inc, 1611 Lincoln St, Bellingham, 604109880
Custom Accounting Solutions, Inc, 1200 Old Fairhaven Pkwy, Bellingham, 604142987
Group Wholesale, Inc., 3891 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604153051
Bellingham Brew Bus, 24 Sweetclover Circle,Bellingham, 604176799
Zorganics LLC, 1 Bellis Fair Pkwy, Bellingham, 604180411
Gagandeep Singh Maanshahia, 1624 Fruitland Drive, Bellingham, 604190814
Zorganics Institute Beauty And Wellness, 2202 Hawk Way, Bellingham, 604208956
Gown And Glove LLC, 1521 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604213740
Lagom Psychiatric Services Pllc, 1329 N State St, Bellingham, 604216590
Zorganics Salons And Spa LLC, 203 Grand Ave., Bellingham, 604217910
Evergreen Maintenance Services LLC, 2100 Grant St, Bellingham, 604223110
Patent Research Foundation Inc, 114 W. Magnolia Street, Bellingham, 604225205
Sunrise LLC, 1255 Barkley Blvd., Bellingham, 604231686
Washington State Food Truck Association LLC, 336 36th St, Bellingham, 604232012
Mobile Mouth Hole LLC, 1116 Sunset Ave., Bellingham, 604232760
Ilovewhenitsdusty, 1200 Clearbrook Pl, Bellingham, 604234970
Sunnyland Suite LLC, 2220 Franklin St., Bellingham, 604235088
Gale Force Designs, 1154 Franklin St., Bellingham, 604236280
Mo’s Parlor, 702 Kentucky St, Bellingham, 604236286
Stuart Magnes, 244 N Garden Ter, Bellingham, 604236678
North Coast Strength, 1571 H St, Bellingham, 604237477
Earthpowerment LLC, 516 Tremont Ave., Bellingham, 604239434
Mountain Creations Chalk Couture Independent Designer, 2230 Cornerstone Lane, Bellingham, 604240080
Cachet Builders, 633 W Horton Way, Bellingham, 604241586
Rule And Associates, 1101 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604243199
Vance Clear, 3862 Levitt St., Bellingham, 604244059
Kuljit S Gill, 4769 Hardley St., Bellingham, 604244083
Lucia Martinez, 3018 Pinewood Ave., Bellingham, 604245391
Yadit V Diaz Camacho, 2030 Fraser St, Bellingham, 604245978
On-board Marine Services LLC, 4325 King Ave., Bellingham, 604247453
Strong By Volume, 1680 Baker Creek Pl, Bellingham, 604248293
Resolute Llc Construction & Facility Solutions, 597 Montgomery Road, Bellingham, 604248422
Lee Michael Eisenberg, 709 15th St., Bellingham, 604248789
Carlotta Byington, Psyd, Pllc, 1155 N State St, Bellingham, 604249093
Rachelle O’haleck Real Estate LLC, 4289 Frances Ave., Bellingham, 604249120
Livingspectrum Music LLC, 2620 N Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham, 604249992
The Sonosphere LLC, 3815 Bakerview Spur, Bellingham, 604250462
Shoebox Scrapbooking, 1701 30th St., Bellingham, 604250699
The Hotel Bellingham, 3985 Bennett Drive, Bellingham, 604251077
Eddie Lopez Construction, 2217 Woburn St., Bellingham, 604251577
Stonewall For Congress, 1346 Humboldt St., Bellingham, 604251765
Kody Spencer, 3612 N Grace Lane, Bellingham, 604251979
Bantam, 1327 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604252298
Sixteen Plans LLC, 2615 S Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham, 604253190
Peacock Invites, 4200 Meridian St, Bellingham, 604254551
Emily A. Hie, 2210 Huron St., Bellingham, 604254555
Superdave Genetics, Terp Gawd, 2123 King St., Bellingham, 604255347
Don James Documentary, 2420 Dean Ave., Bellingham, 604255376
Homestead Harvest, 2711 Saint Clair Pl, Bellingham, 604255481
Zenreplenish, LLC, 3207 Spyglass Drive, Bellingham, 604256396
Cafe Crema House, 3601 Consolidation Ave., Bellingham, 604257199
Foundations Of Functional Medicine, 1815 C St, Bellingham, 604258457
Fernando’s Salsa, 508 20th St., Bellingham, 604259182
Jon Carroll Films, 1023 Jersey St, Bellingham, 604259496
National Obgyn Hospitalist Consulting Group LLC, 2950 Newmarket St., Bellingham, 604260368
Shea Media, LLC, 1329 N State St, Bellingham, 604260690
Swell Media Solutions LLC, 545 Donovan Ave., Bellingham, 604261277
Fengye Spa., 436 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604261685
Garber Goodies, 3032 Harbor Pl, Bellingham, 604261961
The Ramsey Team LLC, 2211 Rimland Drive, Bellingham, 604262686
Sunshine Salon, 1326 King St., Bellingham, 604262708
Smith Spray Art, 715 High St, Bellingham, 604262799
Polished Interior Services LLC, 2716 Peabody St., Bellingham, 604263625
Keeleazy, 2030 Superior St, Bellingham, 604264315
Bellingham Bay Gymnastics And Preschool, 1414 Meador Ave., Bellingham, 604264503
Jack’s, 217 W. Holly St., Bellingham, 604264591
Wander Free Photography & Freelance, 1011 Billy Frank Jr St, Bellingham, 604264845
Cliett Trucking, 1735, Bellingham, 604264880
Sot Bake Shop, 1810 Texas St, Bellingham, 604265142
Go Natural Foods LLC, 784 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 604265409
Salon Eva, 1201 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604265504
Elm Electric, 3765 Brownsville Drive, Bellingham, 604265558
Nebula Cyber Solutions, 1205 Lenora Ct, Bellingham, 604266098
After School Art House, 159 Polo Park Drive, Bellingham, 604266754
Shaylene Mccoy, 1201 11th St, Bellingham, 604266788
Croak And Bloom, 3732 Beazer Road, Bellingham, 604267057
Calverley Uber, 4659 Wade St., Bellingham, 604267079
Cj’s Siding Pros LLC, 2405 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 604267182
Ndi 10 LLC, 2623 S Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham, 604267765
Phoenix & Company, 2107 H St., Bellingham, 604267805
Jennifer Richmond, 903 Mason St., Bellingham, 604267823
Caylie Mash Photography, 4152 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604267938
Charlotte Stickles Movement Arts, 2130 Grant St., Bellingham, 604268047
Avlon Properties, 303 Potter St., Bellingham, 604269464
Michael Mayo Rideshare, 904 E Chestnut St, Bellingham, 604269487
Kcj Services, 1110 W Racine Pl, Bellingham, 604269519
Intuitive Healing Arts, 1020 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604269543
Ideal Wellness Bh LLC, 8 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, 604269641
New Public Cafe, 903 Samish Way, Bellingham, 604269725
Hera Amour Inc., 114 W Magnolia St, Bellingham, 604270842
Redlight, 1017 N State St., Bellingham, 604271208
The Shrimp Pimp, 910 Billy Frank Jr St, Bellingham, 604271401
Baby Cakes Productions, 3822 Fraser St, Bellingham, 604271416
Elizabeth Colen, 901 N Forest St, Bellingham, 604272917
Kaitlyn Buskirk Photography, 507 16th St., Bellingham, 604273100
A&D Enterprise Northwest LLC, 1424 E 36th Lane, Bellingham, 604273209
Free 2 Be Me Lc LLC, 3721 Bristol St, Bellingham, 604273214
Sterling Custom Services, 2306 Northshore Road, Bellingham, 604273222
Kevin Leslie Thompson, 2911 Vallette St., Bellingham, 604273236
Elite Association Management, 1313 East Maple Street, Bellingham, 604273536
Emric’s Home Improvement, 3930 Magrath Road, Bellingham, 604273598
Yondersea, 2711 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604273939
Mohibullah Ghanizada, 2604 Alderwood Ave., Bellingham, 604274105
Blue Alpine Carpentry LLC, 1308 W Illinois St., Bellingham, 604274763
Kristina Turner Lmp, 2221 James St., Bellingham, 604275614
Brian’s Lyft & Uber Service, 343 Meadowbrook Ct, Bellingham, 604276023
Amber Darland, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham, 604276202
Growth Minded Travel, 119 W Chestnut St, Bellingham, 604277415
Tim Wahl, 1711 Ellis St, Bellingham, 604277579
Armante Group, 2118 C St., Bellingham, 604277690
Juris Consulting, 1400 23rd St., Bellingham, 604277800
Msr Language Services, 4510 Parkhurst Drive, Bellingham, 604278105
Noctiluca, 3438 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604278211
Neiner Neiner Weiner, 1259 Barkley Blvd., Bellingham, 604279002
Chelsea Green Publishing Co, 2943 Lynn St., Bellingham, 604279022
Christopher John Oudean, 3745 Canterbury Lane, Bellingham, 604282107
The Drywall Repair Guy, 4750 N Golf Course Drive, Blaine, 601382231
Player One Trailers, 9655 W 34th Cres, Blaine, 603395940
Kpcoaching, 5631 Sanderling Way, Blaine, 604120303
Angela T, 492 B St., Blaine, 604246090
Diane Lafresnaye, 1484 Peace Portal Drive, Blaine, 604266780
Skagit Quantum Health, 121 S Spruce St., Burlington, 602567652
Velasco Insurance, 120 E George Hopper Road, Burlington, 602984332
D’s Keys, 1235 Lloyd Lane, Burlington, 604263620
Kendall’s Tree Farm LLC, 3040 Birch Bay Lynden Road, Custer, 604251066
Big Mountain Electric, Inc., 30028 Se 392nd St., Enumclaw, 602936459
Robert T Mcdonald Iii, 7101 Joy Road, Everson, 603450635
Parkstone Painting, 5909 Barr Road, Ferndale, 604024161
Super Steve Drywall, 1918 Main St., Ferndale, 604220668
Charles Andrew Komac, 634 W Pole Road, Ferndale, 604269723
Prismatic Cleaning Services LLC, 5995 Paradise Drive, Ferndale, 604270389
Humble Helpers, 6265 Church Road, Ferndale, 604278812
Milgard Manufacturing, Inc., 965 54th Ave E, Fife, 278041846
Vicki Lynne, 858 Kalispell Drive, La Conner, 604262055
Jill Bliss, 3740 Cedrus Lane, Lummi Island, 603397743
Rco Rides, L.L.C., 202 Vine Way, Lynden, 604239601
J & R Lawn Service, 201 S 7th St., Lynden, 604251591
Mt Baker Mobile Mixing LLC, 1856 Kamm Road, Lynden, 604271327
Liberty Construction Nw LLC, 107 Cambridge Drive, Lynden, 604273202
Westside Docks, 628 168th Place Sw, Lynnwood, 604254457
De-el Enterprises Inc., 17476 147th St. Se, Monroe, 601291356
J & S Electric LLC, 13236 Bald Mountain Road, Monroe, 604036838
Mount Vernon Electric, LLC, 618 W Hazel St., Mount Vernon, 602651881
Jennifer Axberg, 320 Colvin Pl, Mount Vernon, 604269534
Greener Valley Trading, 1436 Seaspray Blvd., Nanaimo, Bc, Canada, 604246182
Morgan Stanley Services Group Inc., 750 7th Ave., New York, New York, 602518903
On Call Construction Services, 2445 N Busby Road, Oak Harbor, 602189366
Brandon Hill-rogers, 1097 Sw Harbor Vista Circle,Oak Harbor, 604247576
Nathaniel Smith, 252 Cedar Road, Poquoson, Virginia, 604267049
J T Thorpe & Son Inc., 1060 Hensley St., Richmond, California, 600223819
Electrical Professional Services, Inc., 2130 Ne Airport Road, Roseburg, Oregon, 602903872
Seabold Group, 4039 21st Ave W, Seattle, 602017810
Side Hustle, 2006 14th Ave W, Seattle, 604263507
Mint Cc LLC, 3210 Nw 54th St., Seattle, 604269642
Caleb Buse, 1735 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, 604269811
J&T Handy’s Construction,Llc, 28676 Bacus Road, Sedro Woolley, 603593984
Druid LLC, 10225 Warfield Road, Sedro Woolley, 604258438
J And M Soirees, 17922 2nd Ave Ne, Shoreline, 604236282
Iheartjane.Com, 2425 Porter St, Soquel, California, 604262854
Pacific Homegrown, 170 S Lincoln St, Spokane, 604265522
Norseman Service LLC, 18323 Swanson Lane, Stanwood, 604227468
Hc1.Com Inc, 1750 Barnes Blvd. Sw, Tumwater, 604265766
Prime Window Systems LLC, 3400 Tacoma St., Union Gap, 604018717
Dirk Peter Luyckx, 9405 Sw Gorsuch Road, Vashon, 602352696
