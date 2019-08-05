Median house price in Bellingham exceeds $500,000

by mathewroland

The median Bellingham home price was up 10.7 percent in the second quarter from the second quarter in 2018 according to Troy Muljat, owner and president of Muljat Group Realtors. The average Bellingham sales price for a single-family home was $501,500 thousand. “Demand continues to outpace the supply of single-family homes in Bellingham. As a result of limited new home construction, Bellingham’s rate of population growth this decade lags behind every other city in Whatcom County,” said Muljot. By comparison, the housing market for the whole of Whatcom County rose by 5.2 percent to $405,000in the second quarter.