Medical imaging center opens in Bellingham

by ehamann

Filed on 21. Jun, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, New Business

Bellingham Advanced Medical Imaging is now open at 1344 King St., Suite 101, Bellingham.

The Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 13.

An open house, which will include tours of the imaging center, will be held later this summer.

The new outpatient center offers services including CT, MRI, ultrasound, x-ray and fluoroscopy. The physician team is comprised of 13 board-certified, fellowship-trained radiologists. Kelley Cline serves as president and medical director. Mark Tournie serves as chief administrative officer.

To learn more, call the center at 360-255-6330 or visit bamirad.com.