Meet our new editor, Mathew Roland

Mathew Roland (Photo by October Yates)

by mathewroland

Filed on 26. Jun, 2019 in Contents, People On The Move

Dear readers,

Mathew Roland is the new editor of The Bellingham Business Journal. He replaces former editor Emily Hamann, who has returned to her home state of California.

Mathew graduated from Western Washington University in 2018 with a bachelor of arts degree in visual journalism and a minor is sociology. In the summer of 2017, he was an editorial intern for The Northern Light Newspaper in Blaine. In 2018 he was the photo editor for both Klipsun magazine and The Western Front at WWU.

In his spare time, Mathew enjoys reading National Geographic, painting, cooking, riding his motorcycle and hiking. He has lived in Bellingham since 2017 and looks forward to serving the Whatcom County community. Please feel free to reach out to him at editor@bbjtoday.com or by calling 360-312-3914.