Meet the next generation of business leaders

(From left to right) Top row: Ryan Greigg, Sara Southerland, Alivia Jelinski, 2nd Row: Althea Harris, Tim Schermetzler bottom: Eleanor Margulies, Alycia Hawkins, at the Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham.

By Emily Hamann

The Bellingham Business Journal

They represent the future of business in Whatcom County — bright, ambitious and dedicated to building something greater, not just for themselves, but for everyone around them. The 2018 winners of the Top 7 Under 40 Awards come from different industries and different walks of life. Some have started their own companies. Some choose to serve existing organizations with missions they believe in. Some were born and raised in the county, while some just moved here a few years ago. But all of them choose to put their efforts toward making the county, both the business community and the community at large, a better place.

This is the third year local young professionals have been recognized with this award. The Top 7 Under 40 Award began in 2016, and is a collaboration between The Bellingham Business Journal, the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Whatcom Young Professionals, sponsored by First Federal.

Community members sent in their nominees throughout the summer. Then in September, a panel of judges, which included BBJ staff, Chamber staff and local business leaders decided on the Top 7, and the ultimate winner.

The judges considered each nominee based on their character, community involvement, initiative and tenacity, leadership, professional accomplishments, selflessness and vision.

The final winner, who will also receive the Chamber’s Young Professional of the Year Award, will be announced at the Top 7 Under 40 Awards event. Doors for that event will open at 5 p.m., and the program will begin at 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Whatcom Museum’s Lightcatcher building, 520 Flora St., Bellingham. For more information, visit bbjtoday.com/Top7Under40.

