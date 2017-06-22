Melvin Brewing opens in Bellingham

by ehamann

Filed on 22. Jun, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

Melvin Brewing opened its first brewpub earlier this month in Bellingham. It opened on June 3 at 2416 Meridian St.

Melvin Brewing was founded in 2009 by Jeremy Tofte and Kirk McHale in Jackson, Wyoming. Their beers have won gold medals at the 2012 Great American Beer Festival, Alpha King awards in 2012 and 2013 and a gold medal at the World Beer Cup.

The Melvin brewpub in Bellingham features 20 beers on tap, as well as wines by the glass and bottle.

The menu features American brewpub fare with Pacific Northwest inspiration. It is open from 4-11 p.m. seven days a week.

For more information, visit melvinbrewing.com.