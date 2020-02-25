Minuteman Press acquires Print & Copy Factory

From left, Minuteman Press owner Michael Tilley and Print & Copy Factory owners Larry and Becky Raney

by mathewroland

Filed on 25. Feb, 2020 in Business Briefs

Minuteman Press has drastically expanded its capabilities with the acquisition of Print & Copy Factory on February 1. Owner of Minuteman Press in Bellingham, Michael Tilley, said he has moved most operations into the former Print & Copy Factory located at 4025 Iron Gate Road in Bellingham. In March Minuteman Press will close its downtown location at 1616 Cornwall Ave.

“Our new facility is nearly three times larger and we’re keeping all the employees from both locations, giving customers more staff and equipment to meet their needs,” Tilley said in a press release. “With graphic designers, website designers, printing equipment and promotional products, Minuteman Press now is a one-stop-shop for marketing.”

Minuteman Press produces a wide variety of items, including business forms, banners, reports, posters, flyers, books, calendars, pads and has been in Bellingham since 1992. Tilley acquired the Bellingham store in 2014. They also design websites, create embroidered products and provide screen printing services for apparel.

Print & Copy Factory was launched on April 1, 1992, by Larry and Becky Raney, making it one of the first businesses in the Iron Gate neighborhood. In 2005 it was recognized as Small Business of the Year by the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Whatcom Business Alliance in 2016.

“We’re delighted that a local business person like Michael who knows our community will be taking over to continue providing our customers a high level of quality and service,” Becky Raney said in a press release.

For more information about Minuteman Press, call (360) 738-3539 or visit www.minutemanpress.com