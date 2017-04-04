Minuteman Press expands direct-mail capabilities

Bellingham’s Minuteman Press recently expanded its direct-mail capabilities with the acquisition of Bellingham-based Speedy Automated Mailers.

Minuteman Press is located at 1616 Cornwall Ave, Suite 121. Its products include business forms, banner, reports, posters, fliers, books, calendars, pads and more. It has an on-site graphic designer, and handles embroidery and screen printing for apparel and other promotional products.

Now Speedy Automated Mailers’ equipment and databases will improve service for its bulk mail customers. Also, Minutemen Press hired Cameron Stewart, a bulk-mail specialist who had more than 20 years of experience at Speedy Automated Mailers.

Minuteman Press has been in Bellingham since 1994. For more information, call 360-739-3539 or visit www.minutemanpress.com.