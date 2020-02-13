Moceri Construction builder earns esteemed designation

by mathewroland

Filed on 13. Feb, 2020 in Contents, People On The Move

Dominic Moceri with Moceri Construction Inc. has recently earned his Certified Builder designation via the Building Industry Association of Whatcom County. The designation is recognized as the foremost comprehensive accreditation program available to builders throughout Washington state. Those in the home building industry earn the Certified Builder designation, which standards far exceed what Washington law mandates for registered contractors, via an extensive list of requirements.

To earn the designation builders must submit references, provide education and work experience, comply with a superior code of conduct, provide great insurance coverage and offer homeowner warranties. Builders must also use clear contracts, agree to mandatory binding arbitration and provide a homeowners guide. As a first for any kind of program offered by the BIAW, they will help certified builders place higher in the marketplace with a full-scale consumer marketing campaign.