Moss Adams promotes tax senior manager

Moss Adams LLP has promoted Jessaca Tesarik to tax senior manager. She has 13 years of public accounting experience, and focuses on cross-border tax compliance and planning with an emphasis in real estate. She advises businesses and individuals on federal and state taxes, international tax and foreign disclosure issues, entity structuring, cross border real estate transactions and estate planning.

At the end of last year, Yo Ahzzma and Matthew Tygert were also promoted to business assurance managers, and Grant Bainter, Alli Seaward and Alla Keidanska were promoted to tax and business assurance seniors.