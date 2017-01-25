Mt. Baker Vision gets new partner

by
Filed on 25. Jan, 2017

Dr. Kelly Larsen recently became a partner at Mt. Baker Vision. Larsen joined the clinic in 2015, with nine previous years of experience. One of her goals as partner is to continue to make the clinic a great place for its employees.

Mt. Baker Vision has been serving patients in Whatcom County since 1951. It has two locations, one in Bellingham and one in Lynden.

