Muljat Group adds new real estate broker

by ehamann

Filed on 11. Dec, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Solveig Johnson, who has 140 homes sales in under four years, has joined The Muljat Group in Bellingham as a real estate broker.

Johnson has earned the ASP Home Staging certification. She also been involved in three successful house flips, during which she gained practical knowledge about the costs and added value of making improvements to a property.

The Muljat Group has the highest volume of sales per agent in Whatcom County, and is located at 510 Lakeway Drive. For more information, call Johnson at 360-303-8048 or visit www.muljatgroup.com