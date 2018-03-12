Muljat Group hires new broker
by ehamann
Filed on 12. Mar, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
The Muljat Group has hired Heather Simpson as a broker. Simpson is a Bellingham native with 12 years of real estate experience in Whatcom County. Simpson, a Squalicum High School graduate, was a CEO at another Bellingham real estate agency before moving to The Muljat Group.
The Muljat Group is located at 510 Lakeway Drive. For more information, call Simpson at 360-393-9075 or visit www.MuljatGroup.com.
