Muljat Group hires new broker

by ehamann

Filed on 12. Mar, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

The Muljat Group has hired Heather Simpson as a broker. Simpson is a Bellingham native with 12 years of real estate experience in Whatcom County. Simpson, a Squalicum High School graduate, was a CEO at another Bellingham real estate agency before moving to The Muljat Group.

The Muljat Group is located at 510 Lakeway Drive. For more information, call Simpson at 360-393-9075 or visit www.MuljatGroup.com.