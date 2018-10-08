Muljat Group hires new broker
by ehamann
Filed on 08. Oct, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Alicia Jansen-Pennington has joined Muljat Group Realtors as a broker.
Most recently, Jansen-Pennington is known for Lulu’s Essential Granola, a business she ran and created for seven years which sold product in Washington, Oregon and California.
Jansen-Pennington is also a member of one of the most successful business families in Whatcom County. Her father Al Jansen founded Jansen, Inc., in 1951 and is now chairman of a heavy civil general contractor with projects throughout the western U.S. Her late uncle Henry Jansen started LTI, Inc., now one of the world’s largest air, land and sea transport companies. Her siblings have also started many successful Whatcom County businesses.
Muljat Group Realtors is located at 510 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham. For more information, call Jansen-Pennington at 360-739-5527.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.