Muljat Group hires new broker
Filed on 16. Nov, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Chris Schwitter has joined The Muljat Group in Bellingham as a real-estate broker.
Schwitter is a Whatcom County native and graduate of Bellingham Technical College and Squalicum High School. He has a degree in computer networking, which will help him market properties online.
The Muljat Group is located at 510 Lakeway Drive. For more information, call Schwitter at 360-393-5833 or visit www.MuljatGroup.com.
