Muljat Group hires new brokers

by ehamann

Filed on 27. Sep, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Brokers Bryce and Brandy VanDeKop also recently joined the Muljat Group. The Lynden husband/wife team has six years of experience in real estate. Before becoming brokers and certified negotiation experts, Bryce VanDeKop served a 25-year career in law enforcement, mostly in Whatcom County, and Brandy VanDeKop spent about 20 years working locally in healthcare management.

Gertrude James has also joined Muljat Group as a broker. James worked in direct sales for several years before gaining her master’s degree in nursing. She has been a geriatric nurse practitioner with PeaceHealth’s Center for Senior Health for more than 10 years.

For more information, call James at 36-441-3954.

Muljat Group Realtors is located at 510 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham.