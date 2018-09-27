Muljat Group hires new brokers
Brokers Bryce and Brandy VanDeKop also recently joined the Muljat Group. The Lynden husband/wife team has six years of experience in real estate. Before becoming brokers and certified negotiation experts, Bryce VanDeKop served a 25-year career in law enforcement, mostly in Whatcom County, and Brandy VanDeKop spent about 20 years working locally in healthcare management.
Gertrude James has also joined Muljat Group as a broker. James worked in direct sales for several years before gaining her master’s degree in nursing. She has been a geriatric nurse practitioner with PeaceHealth’s Center for Senior Health for more than 10 years.
For more information, call James at 36-441-3954.
Muljat Group Realtors is located at 510 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham.
