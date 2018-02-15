Muljat Group hires new brokers
The Muljat Group has recently hired two new brokers.
Trish Gale has nearly four years of experience as a real estate broker in Whatcom County. Gale is working towards becoming a licensed managing broker, and a diversity certification.
Diva Menke, who has recorded $2 million in sales in just 18 months as a real estate broker, has also joined the Muljat Group. Menke is a graduate of Western Washington University and a local musician.
The Muljat Group has the highest volume of sales per agent in Whatcom County. It is located at 510 Lakeway Drive. For more information, visit www.muljatgroup.com.
