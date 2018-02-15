Muljat Group hires new brokers

by ehamann

Filed on 15. Feb, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

The Muljat Group has recently hired two new brokers.

Trish Gale has nearly four years of experience as a real estate broker in Whatcom County. Gale is working towards becoming a licensed managing broker, and a diversity certification.

Diva Menke, who has recorded $2 million in sales in just 18 months as a real estate broker, has also joined the Muljat Group. Menke is a graduate of Western Washington University and a local musician.

The Muljat Group has the highest volume of sales per agent in Whatcom County. It is located at 510 Lakeway Drive. For more information, visit www.muljatgroup.com.