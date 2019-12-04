Muljat Group hires three new agents

by mathewroland

Filed on 04. Dec, 2019 in Contents, People On The Move

Sophia Evans, a Bellingham native, has recently joined Muljat Group Realtors. Evans brings with her two years of Whatcom County real-estate experience and a strong sense of familiarity with Bellingham neighborhoods. Evans is passionate about helping first-time home buyers. “I love being able to help those who think that homeownership is out of reach for them actually buy their first home,” Evans said in a press release. “The look on their faces when I hand them the keys is priceless.” Evans also helps organize fundraising for The Arc of Whatcom County’s Buddy Walk and the Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Walk/Run.

Lisa Troupe brings more than 16 years of customer to Muljat Group Realtors. Troupe is a native to Oregon and has lived in Whatcom County and Skagit County for 20 years. Previously she worked from home for a dental and medical tourism company. “I have always been interested in real estate,” Troupe said in a press release. “Buying and selling a home is one of life’s biggest decisions, and I love helping my clients find the perfect home.”

With more than 15 years of customer service experience, Jenny Johnson will join Muljat Group Realtors. Johnson comes from a family of real estate agents and looks forward to following in their footsteps. “Growing up surrounded by a family of realtors has inspired me to pursue my own passion for real estate,” Johnson said in a press release. “My enthusiasm for helping others allows me to connect with each client and provide high-quality, personalized service to everyone.” Johnson, a Bellingham native, previously worked in the medical field for five years.