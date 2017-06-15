Muljat Group names new managing broker

by
Filed on 15. Jun, 2017

Kena Brashear has been named managing broker of The Muljat Group in Bellingham. Brashear has more than 20 years of experience in residential real estate, and has been with The Muljat Group for the last 14 years. She now oversees daily operations while assisting approximately 40 real estate agents. She will also continue to serve home buyers and sellers.

She succeeds Frank Muljat as managing broker, although Muljat will continue to be an agent with the firm.

The Muljat Group has highest volume of sales per agent in Whatcom County, and is located at 510 Lakeway Drive. For more information, call 360-733-3030 or visit www.muljatgroup.com.

