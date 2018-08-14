Muljat Group Realtors hires broker

by ehamann

Filed on 14. Aug, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Broker Art Morgan recently joined Muljat Group Realtors at its Bellingham office.

Morgan has four years of experience building houses and condominiums. He is also a former youth pastor and has volunteered with Homes of Hope, building homes in Mexico. He has lived in North Bellingham for 12 years and worked in Lynden and Blaine.

For more information, call Morgan at 360-499-6972 or visit www.muljatgroup.com.