Muljat Group Realtors hires broker

by
Filed on 14. Aug, 2018

Broker Art Morgan recently joined Muljat Group Realtors at its Bellingham office.

Morgan has four years of experience building houses and condominiums. He is also a former youth pastor and has volunteered with Homes of Hope, building homes in Mexico. He has lived in North Bellingham for 12 years and worked in Lynden and Blaine.

For more information, call Morgan at 360-499-6972 or visit www.muljatgroup.com.

The Bellingham Business Journal

