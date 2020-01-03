Muljat Group Realtors hires new broker

Kassady Aldrich

by mathewroland

Filed on 03. Jan, 2020

Kassady Aldrich has joined Muljat Group Realtors in Bellingham and brings with her more than 16 years of customer service experience. Prior to becoming a licensed real estate agent, the long-time resident of Whatcom County ran an inspection program at a Ferndale refinery. Aldrich’s’ philosophy is to maintain long-standing, trusting relationships with clients and to support them during the life-changing process of buying or selling a home. She hopes her eye for art and design will contribute to a special home buying and selling experience for all of her clients.

Located at 510 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, Muljat Group Realtors has the highest volume of sales per agent in Whatcom County. For more information, call Aldrich at (360) 441-9751 or visit www.MuljatGroup.com.