Naturopathic clinic opens, offers house calls

Achillea Natural Medicine, a naturopathic medical practice, opened its clinic on Jan. 3. Founded by Dr. Julia Hipp, the clinic is the first naturopathic practice to offer mobile health care in the Bellingham area.

The clinic will also see patients for office visits at the Northwest Life Medicine Clinic at 1050 Larrabee Ave., Suite 202 in Fairhaven.

The clinic treats patients for a variety of health concerns, however it specializes in gastrointestinal and autoimmune conditions, geriatrics and LGBTQ-friendly healthcare.

Achillea Natural Medicine and the Northwest Life Medicine clinics will be hosting an open house at the office on Larrabee Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 31 for 7-9 p.m. This will provide an opportunity for community members to meet the doctors, view the office and learn more about the house calls.

For more information, call 360-296-9267 or visit www.achilleamedicine.com.