Neighborhood Mortgage relocates

Neighborhood Mortgage is moving from its Bakerview Square location to new offices at 4161 Meridian St., Suite 108, Bellingham. It was in the new office as of Jan. 9.

Bill Havland opened Neighborhood Mortgage in 2004 in the Pacific Meridian Plaza building. Then in 2007, he moved the office to larger headquarters in Bakerview Square to accommodate a growing staff.

The company came out of the 2008 mortgage crisis with a leaner staff, and the move back to the Pacific Mortgage Plaza will be a better fit.

Neighborhood Mortgage is the last locally owned and operated mortgage broker in Whatcom County. It also has the only certified reverse mortgage professional in the state.