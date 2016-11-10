Networking breakfast to be held Nov. 11

The Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce and Industry is holding its monthly networking breakfast from 7:15-9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. This month’s sponsor is Praise 106.5, and the event will be held at Northwood Hall, 3240 Northwest Ave., Bellingham. The price is $14 with RSVP, $18 without. This month, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves will be collecting unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots Program. Everyone is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys for less-fortunate children across Whatcom County.

To register, visit: https://bellinghamwa.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/141.

 

