Networking breakfast to be held Nov. 11
by ehamann
Filed on 10. Nov, 2016 in Business Briefs, Contents, Events
The Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce and Industry is holding its monthly networking breakfast from 7:15-9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. This month’s sponsor is Praise 106.5, and the event will be held at Northwood Hall, 3240 Northwest Ave., Bellingham. The price is $14 with RSVP, $18 without. This month, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves will be collecting unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots Program. Everyone is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys for less-fortunate children across Whatcom County.
To register, visit: https://bellinghamwa.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/141.
