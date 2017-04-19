New affiliate joins RE/MAX Whatcom County

Tim Wells has joined RE/MAX Whatcom County’s Lynden office. Wells has more than 10 years of real estate experience. Recently, he worked at The Force Realty. Wells will work with both buyers and sellers of residential and commercial property in Whatcom County.

Wells has lived in the county for 36 years. In addition to his real estate career, he is also a member of the Everson District 1 Fire Department as an EMT/firefighter and serves as the District 1 Fire Commissioner.

Wells can be reached at 360-220-6302, timwells@nwhomes.net and www.nwhomes.net/agents/tim-wells.