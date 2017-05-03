New affiliate joins RE/MAX Whatcom County
by ehamann
Filed on 03. May, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
RE/MAX Whatcom County, Inc. has hired Lori Christensen to the Bellingham office. Christensen will be joining Brad Hanks with Fourth Corner Homes. Christensen grew up in Mount Vernon and attended Washington State University. Prior to earning her real estate license, Christensen spent almost 20 years working in high-end retail. Christensen can be reached at 206-849-4462 and lorichristensen@nwhomes.net.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.