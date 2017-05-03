New affiliate joins RE/MAX Whatcom County

RE/MAX Whatcom County, Inc. has hired Lori Christensen to the Bellingham office. Christensen will be joining Brad Hanks with Fourth Corner Homes. Christensen grew up in Mount Vernon and attended Washington State University. Prior to earning her real estate license, Christensen spent almost 20 years working in high-end retail. Christensen can be reached at 206-849-4462 and lorichristensen@nwhomes.net.