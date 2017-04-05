New affiliate joins RE/MAX Whatcom County
by ehamann
Filed on 05. Apr, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
RE/MAX Whatcom County has welcomed Colleen Bohnett to the Bellingham office. She will be joining the Shiflett Group, the No. 1 team at RE/MAX.
Bohnett has lived in Whatcom County for three years, and focuses on providing real estate services for buyers and sellers of residential properties. Before moving to Whatcom County, Bohnett held real estate licenses in both Iowa and Illinois and worked as an agent at Mel Foster Co. for 10 years.
Bohnett has be reached at 360-483-7797, colleenbohnett@nwhomes.net and www.nwhomes.net.
