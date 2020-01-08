New agent joins Stauffer Insurance

by mathewroland

Filed on 08. Jan, 2020 in Contents, People On The Move

A lifelong resident of Whatcom County, Aubrey Johnston has recently joined Stauffer Insurance in Lynden. A licensed agent with four years of insurance experience, Johnston can assist clients seeking policies for homes, vehicles, boats, earthquakes, motorcycles (newly required as of July 28) and small businesses. Johnston lives in Blaine and graduated from Lynden Christian High School.

“We’ll take as much time as a client needs to answer questions, explain options and get claims processed,” Johnston said in a press release. “We know Whatcom County residents prefer to meet with a person they trust more than talking with an anonymous person on the phone.”

An independent agency, Stauffer Insurance works with well known insurance carriers, such as Safeco, Oregon Mutual, Nationwide, Pemco and Travelers. For more information, visit www.StaufferInsuranceServices.com or call (360) 746-8803.