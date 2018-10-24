New agent joins Sterling Real Estate Group
by ehamann
Filed on 24. Oct, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Leela Hollcroft has joined Sterling Real Estate Group. Hollcroft has spent 25 years as a massage therapist and hypnotherapist.
Sterling agents contribute 1 percent of their commissions to a charity fund that directly supports children in and outside the local community. Sterling Real Estate Group is a locally owned and operated company specializing in residential, commercial, new construction and built green properties in Whatcom and Skagit counties. Hollcroft can be reached at 360-393-9081. For more information, visit www.sterlingrealestate.biz.
