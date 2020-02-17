New agents join RE/MAX Whatcom County

by mathewroland

Filed on 17. Feb, 2020 in Contents, People On The Move

Baljit Kaur, who has been described as persistent, organized and ambitious, has recently joined the RE/MAX office in Lynden. Kaur will be focused on both the commercial and residential markets. With motivation and a strong work ethic, Kaur is committed to her goal of leading each of her clients to a home with ease and grace. She has a bachelor’s degree in commerce with a diploma in computer applications.

She brings with her years of experience, having been a successful business owner since 2009. Kaur is also a volunteer teacher at the Khalsa Punjabi School in Lynden where she teaches Punjabi every Sunday. In her free time, she also enjoys spending time with her family and gaining spiritual wisdom. Baljit (Bali) Kaur can be reached at 360-220-0088 and baljit@nwhomes.net. To view her website visit www.nwhomes.net

Rebecca Heathcock, managing broker, has joined the RE/MAX Lakeway office. Heathcock has more than eight years of real estate experience and can assist clients with both commercial and residential property sales. In 2021 she plans to add development to her career path. Heathcock graduated with a bachelor’s from UC Berkeley and her masters of business administration from the Monterey Institute of International Studies. In addition, Heathcock is certified in Project and Energy Management.

Before she began her career in real estate, Heathcock managed large domestic and international projects for technology and consumer packaged goods companies, both abroad and in the U.S. Heathcock has managed a wide range of real estate transactions that include multi-million-dollar commercial projects and residential property listings. She is driven by her passion to help others achieve their goals and is diligent when connecting sellers with buyers on behalf of the clients she serves. Rebecca Heathcock can be reached at 360-306-0789 and rebeccaheathcock@nwhomes.net. To view her website visit www.nwhomes.net

Dave Hiller has joined the RE/MAX Bellingham office and will be a part of the Shiflett Group. Hiller will focus primarily on residential real estate. Hiller brings with him more than 10 years of experience in the field and is a designated Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES). He is very knowledgable in guiding seniors and their families in “right-sizing.”

Hiller also teaches a monthly class for homebuyers sponsored by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission (WSHFC)The free class provides homebuyers with information about purchasing and utilizing down payment as well as disability programs throughout the state. In his free time, Hiller enjoys spending time with his family, reading and kayaking. You can reach Dave at 360-820-4636 and dave@TheShiflettGroup.com. To view his website visit www.dave.theshiflettgroup.com.