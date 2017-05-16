New Bellingham Holiday Inn first to feature new design

by ehamann

Filed on 16. May, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Bellingham is now open, just across the street from the Bellingham International Airport. It is the first Holiday Inn property featuring the brand’s new H4 design. The H4 guest room design is flexible, and adapts to the guests’ needs, allowing them to make the space their own.

Guest rooms feature a welcome nook — which guests can use like they would an entryway or mudroom in their own home, a new room type — which includes a trundle bed which serves as a sofa during the day and can pull out into two twin beds at night, and a moveable desk and more than five dedicated points of power.

The 153-room Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Bellingham also features an indoor saline pool with a steam room, sauna and fitness center. The hotel also features the casual Northwater restaurant.

It is located at 4260 Mitchell Way. For more information, visit holidayinn.com.