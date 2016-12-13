New Bellingham practice focuses on preventative women’s health

Dr. Karyn L. Tapley has launched Sound Women’s Health & Aesthetics, focused on a preventative health-based model of care.

Tapley offers primary preventative and wellness care for women, using a blend of traditional and integrative methods. Her services include routine gynecology, mammogram and ultrasound referrals, contraceptive options, menopausal health, osteoporosis screening and minimally invasive surgery.

The practice doesn’t accept insurance to help keep overhead low and to ensure a physician-patient relationship with no third-party interference, according to a press release.

Hourly rates and memberships are available.

Aesthetic treatments are also available without a membership, and cover conditions including scars, skin laxity, liver spots, excess fat, cellulite, moles, wrinkles, unwanted hair and spider veins.

Tapley has more than 10 years of experience as a doctor, and is a member of the American Congress of Obstetricians & Gynecologists and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery.

Sound Women’s Health & Aesthetics is located at 11 Bellwether Way, suite 210. Visits are by appointment only. For more information, visit www.soundwomenshealth.com.