New broker joins Muljat Group

by ehamann

Broker Matt Goldman has joined Muljat Group Realtors at its Bellingham office.

He’s now in his second year of real estate sales. Previously, Goldman served as a lead concierge at a Four Seasons luxury hotel on the Hawaiian island of Lanai.

For more information, call Goldman at 360-927-3942 or visit muljatgroup.com.