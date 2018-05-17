New broker joins Muljat Group
by ehamann
Filed on 17. May, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Broker Matt Goldman has joined Muljat Group Realtors at its Bellingham office.
He’s now in his second year of real estate sales. Previously, Goldman served as a lead concierge at a Four Seasons luxury hotel on the Hawaiian island of Lanai.
For more information, call Goldman at 360-927-3942 or visit muljatgroup.com.
