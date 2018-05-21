New broker joins Muljat Group

by ehamann

Broker Solomon Gill has joined the Muljat Group Realtors at its Bellingham office. Gill is a native of California, and moved to Bellingham in 2016. Gill has a year of real estate experience, as well as 10 years of car sales experience. He is also fluent in Urdu, Punjabi, Hindi and Arabic.

For more information, contact Gill at 360-812-1950 or visit www.muljatgroup.com.