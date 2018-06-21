New broker joins Muljat Group
by ehamann
Filed on 21. Jun, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Kyle Martin recently joined Muljat Group Realtors at its Bellingham office. Martin’s family ties in Whatcom County date back to the 19th century. His great grandfather, Adrian W. Yorkston, started in 1939 a company that would become Yorkston Oil, a local family-owned company that survives to this day.
Martin is a graduate of Western Washington University and has lived in Bellingham since 2002. He has operated a number of businesses, from Spartan Espresso to a commercial float plane operation in Alaska. As a broker, he is focused on helping investment, commercial and residential clients buy, sell and develop real estate.
Muljat Group Realtors is located at 510 Lakeway Drive. Martin can be reached at 360-447-8543 or visit www.muljatgroup.com.
