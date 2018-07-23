New broker joins Muljat Group
by ehamann
Filed on 23. Jul, 2018 in Contents, People On The Move
Baltina Valente recently joined Muljat Group Realtors at its Bellingham office. Valente is a native of Wisconsin and moved to Bellingham six years ago. She has 16 years of customer service, including serving as bakery manager for Mount Bakery Cafe and work at Fairhaven Runners & Walkers. Valente is also an active volunteer in Bellingham and runs in ultra races as long as 30 miles.
Muljat Group Realtors has the highest volume of sales per agent in Whatcom County and is located at 510 Lakeway Drive. For more information, call Valente at 206-880-3343 or visit www.muljatgroup.com.
